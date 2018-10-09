Black Knights fall to Tunica Academy

Undefeated Blue Devils too much for WMCS

By the Times Sports Staff

sports@theeveningtimes.com Tunica Academy fell to West Memphis Christian 3512 the last time the two teams met. This time around, they exacted some revenge. Tunica Academy made easy work of West Memphis Christian on Friday and carried off a 5022 victory.

The Tunica Academy Blue Devils added further sheen to their flawless record, now 7-0. The defeat dropped the West Memphis Christian Black Knights' record to 4-3.

West Memphis Christian will be playing at home against Oak Hill Academy this week. Game time is 7 p.m.