Bulldogs dominant in shutout win against Brinkley

Earle blanks Tigers in 65-0 on the road, move to 3-0 in conference

By the Times Sports Staff

sports@ theeveningtimes .com Earle got themselves on the board against Brinkley on Friday, but Brinkley never followed suit. Earle took the match and then some with a 65-0 shutout win over Brinkley. The result pushed Brinkley down to 1-5 and pulled Earle up to the reverse at 5-1.

Earle jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead. Late in the second quarter Tavarius Thomas broke loose with a 53-yard rushing touchdown. A quick two-point conversion later it was Earle 32, Brinkley

0.

The Bulldogs with a safeserving ty to make it 34-0, and capped the first half with a nine-yard run, again from Thomas.

With a half-time score of 42-0, the play clock rolled and the Earle starters were used sparingly. But that did not stop Earle’s Justin Brown from returning the opening second-half kickoff for an 89-yard Kick Return for a touchdown.

Earle (5-1, 3-0 Class 2A Region 6) will take on winless Marvell (0-5, 0-3 Class 2A Region 6) at home at 7 p.m. next week. Unlike Earle, Marvell will be limping in after taking a loss to conference rival Carlisle 66-12 at home.

Earle’s Tavarius Thomas (15) had a monster game against Brinkley last Friday night, including a pair of rushing touchdowns, a pass completed for a touchdown and a pass to complete a two-point conversion. The Bulldogs shut out the Bears 65-0 to stay perfect in the Class 2A Region 6 Conference.

Photo by Collins Peeples