CANCEM.(Jim®21toJMy22) For Wednesday, October 10, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

For Wednesday, October 10, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

This is an excellent day to ask for a loan or mortgage, or to ask to borrow something from someone. Why? Because the universe will be generous to you today!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

Relations with partners and close friends are upbeat and friendly today. This is a lovely day to enjoy a lunch, a dinner, a date or a fun getaway with a loved one.

Work-related travel is possible for many of you today. If so, you will enjoy the experience. Group activities are blessed.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a wonderful, playful day. Enjoy fun activities with children. Accept all invitations to party. Slip away on a mini vacation if you can.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is the perfect day for a wonderful family get-together. Invite the gang over! Discussions will be upbeat and friendly. You also might want to explore real estate opportunities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Today you are in such a positive frame of mind, everyone wants to be in your presence. It's a strong day for those of you who sell, market, teach, act or write.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) 'Show me the money!' This is an excellent day to look for ways to boost your income or to handle financial negotiations. Trust your moneymaking ideas!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter. This is why you feel sympathetic and generous to others. You have a genuine concern for the welfare of someone, which is admirable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Today you are inclined to put the wants and needs of someone else before your own. (Very heroic.) This is smart, because what goes around comes around. In the end, you win.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Groups, meetings and conferences will be a positive experience for you today. A discussion about future goals will benefit you. Be open to what transpires.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Bosses, parents and VIPs see you in a positive light today. This is why today is the day to make your move. Do whatever you can to advance your agenda.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Travel anywhere if you can today, because you want to expand your horizons. If you cannot travel, then be a tourist in your own city. Learn something new!

BORN TODAY: You are charming, friendly and cooperative. You are also creative and clever. You quickly understand a situation and put others at ease. It's time to embrace change and new opportunities. Expect excitement and stimulation! Get ready to act fast. Make your personal freedom one of your goals this year. Enjoy travel opportunities and chances to expand your horizons. Enjoy this fast-paced year!

