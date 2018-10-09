Lady Blue Devils take Mountain Home to 5 sets in tough loss at home

West Memphis coach happy to see team making progress late in the season

By Billy Woods

WM School District The West Memphis Lady Devil volleyball team's loss on Thursday night to Mountain Home is deceiving.

The West Memphis girls took the second-best team in the conference to five games in their penultimate home game of the season and their head coach admits her club is peaking as the postseason nears.

Mountain Home, whose only league loss this season has been to Jonesboro, edged out the Lady Devils, winning the deciding fifth set 15-8.

'We're peaking late, which is when you want to be peaking,' said Lady Devils head coach Erica Lear. 'This is a five-game match that we fought out.

A few unforced errors. It's good to see their fight now.

They're starting to work together.'

After Mountain Home won the opening set 25-20, the Lady Devils rallied for a 25-22 win in set 2 and they then took set 4 25-23 before losing the fourth set 25-7.

'People are starting to take notice of us, because we are so athletic,' said Lear. 'We're going to be a force to be reckoned with.

They fought hard this game, and I told them to be proud of that. That's a really good Mountain Home team.'

The Lady Devils also posted a five-set victory over Searcy recently, winning 17-25, 26-24, 25-17, 21-25 and 15-12.

In that game, junior Chloe Kauffman led the team with 16 kills and she also had 3 solo blocks and 7 block assists. Burnett contributed 9 kills and 2 solo blocks.

Nelson led the defense with 13 digs while also going 15 for 15 in serving with 6 aces. Cymiya Stokes was also 9 for 9 with 1 ace and 8 kills.

Crader went 21 for 24 serving with 3 aces and 37 assists.

The Lady Devils honored the team's six seniors on Senior Night. Cameron Aaron, Calianna Freeman, Madison King, Anna Nelson, Tommie Grace Prater and Madison Wann all were honored following the game.

Statistically, the Lady Devils were led in kills by Kauffman's 20 while sophomore Delanie Johnson added 12, Stokes tallied 9 and Ta'Nya Burnett had 7.

Freshman setter Presley Crader enjoyed an outstanding night with a teamhigh 46 assists. Nelson led the Lady Devil defensive effort with 16 digs while Prater collected 8.

Ninth-grade setter Presley Crader had 46 assists in the game against Mountain Home.

Photos by Billy Woods

Chloe Kauffman had a team-high 20 kills against Mountain Home.