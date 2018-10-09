Score Board

Memphis Routs UConn in 55-14 Blowout — Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor Jr. ran for three touchdowns apiece and Memphis notched its first American Athletic Conference win, blasting UConn 55-14 on Saturday night.

Brady White threw for 239 yards and a score for the Tigers (4-2, 1-2).

White's 44-yard scoring pass to Joey Magnifico capped the Tigers’ first drive. Henderson ran for three touchdowns in the first half, including an explosive 61-yard dash in the second quarter and a 26-yard run with 3:10 left in the half.

Taylor ran for a pair of 35yard touchdowns and Memphis led 41-14 at halftime.

Taylor added his third TD on a 12-yard rush with 8:21 left in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Connor Adair took over for White in the fourth quarter and threw a single pass, a 17-yard touchdown to Antonio Gibson to close the scoring.

David Pindell threw for 190 yards and a score for the Huskies (1-5,0-3). He also ran for the team's only other touchdown.

Arkansas State vs.

Appalachian State — College football starts early this week as the Arkansas State Red Wolves host the Appalachian State Mountaineers at 7 p.m.

tonight.

Both squads are coming off byes and should be well-rested. While the Mountaineers crushed South Alabama 52-7 in their most recent game, the Red Wolves lost a heart-breaker to Georgia Southern 28-21 on a last-minute reverse. But it’s still early in Sun Belt play and the winner could find itself in a strong position to claim a conference title.

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio — Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on ofdies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

• Marion Patriots on the Radio — Catch all the Marion Patriots Football action every Friday night this season, beginning at 7 p.m., on KWYN Country 92.5 FM. On the radio or on your phone.

Boys & Girls Club Fall Sports — The Boys & Girls Club or Crittenden County has Fall Volleyball and Soccer every Tuesday night at the club and at Tilden Rodgers Park in West Memphis. Come out and support these young athletes.

Richland 5K — The annual Richland Elementary 5K Fun Run will be held Oct. 27 with the starting point at Lehr Arena. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The event supports Richland Elementary. T-shirts will be available to purchase.

Spirit runner (non-participant) is $12, Long sleeve shirt $15.

5K and T-shirt is $25. Fun Run and T-shirt $15 for short sleeve and $18 for long sleeve.

To be guaranteed a shirt, registration forms need to be turned in no later than Friday, Oct.

12. Participants can register day of the race, but not guaranteed a shirt.

• Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament — 40& 8 Veterans Club presents the inaugural Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament and Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 27, at 152 Legion Rd., in West Memphis, benefitting their youth sports program. Registration starts at 10 a.m., “bags fly” at 11 a.m. Two divisions: Competitive Division is $40 a team (bring your partner); Tailgater Division is $20 a team. Double elimination, prizes for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place teams. Food, drinks, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a 21-and-over bar. Bring the family! Activities for the kids! For more info, call Jerry at (901) 229-6257.