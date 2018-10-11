HOROSCOPE

For Friday, October 12, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Because you want some adventure today — some thrills — do something different. Break free from your usual daily routine. Shake things up a little!

Stay focused on matters related to finances, banking and anything that you own jointly with someone else, including shared property. Make sure you know what's happening.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Because the Moon today is in a sign that is opposite yours, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires courtesy and cooperation. Easy peasy.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Do whatever you can to feel better organized and more streamlined at work and at home today. Buy something to help you get better organized or perhaps to help you to clean.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a playful, fun-loving day! Have a long lunch with someone. Make a date. Meet friends for happy hour. Enjoy fun activities with children.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might want to cocoon at home today and take a rest. After all, you can't be all things to everyone every day. Nobody can.

waste time in superficial chitchat. Not today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Financial matters are on your mind today. Think of ways you can boost your income or make a little money on the side. Perhaps you might handle your money better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. However, it also brings you a bit of extra good luck. Yay!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Work alone or behind the scenes today, because this is what you will prefer doing. You want to keep a low profile today, and that's just fine.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone today, because this person's feedback will help. You might choose to talk to a female acquaintance.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Personal details about your private life seem to be public today. For some reason, people are talking about you. Quite likely, you are aware of this or, at least, have a suspicion.

BORN TODAY: You are calm with a strong sense of justice. You are also optimistic and daring. This is the perfect year to explore meditation, yoga or any discipline that will help you get a better understanding of who you are. This is also a year of teaching and learning.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)