New season of ‘Arkansas Wildlife’ hits the airwaves this weekend

WMPD’s newest Police Academy underway

Recruits begin rigorous 16- week training regimen

news@theeveningtimes.com

The West Memphis Police Department is filling new slots on its organization chart for school resource officers. Straight out of an agreement between the city and the West Memphis School District, the police opened its second class of the year on Oct. 1. The 10 recruits will attend 16 weeks of training. Officers will not step into school-related duties until spring break after further on-thejob training with the WMPD patrol division.

Capt. Robert Langston heads the academy and said the two-year-old local training continued to improve under the dedicated efforts of the training officers and the focus on community policing.

“This is our fifth, and largest, academy class since we reestablished our Basic Academy in 2016, and this training improves every year under the daily supervision of Sgt. Richard Dennis and Sgt. Paul Gregory.

In addition to the 16 weeks of training, these recruits will be introduced to our community through numerous community outreach events. When the recruits graduate from this academy they will understand our dedication to professionalism and the importance that we place on positive interactions with our citizens.” The new class was scheduled to meet both the school district needs and back fill vacated positions.

The school district has funded the SRO salary and basic equipment.

Langston expressed hopes for the class in August, when he announced the fall session of the Academy.

“Anytime we can get community resource officers to be among students it is good for developing positive relationships, especially with the elementary schools,” said Langston.

“The SRO is there to protect the schools, provide security, but they are also there to teach kids, read to them in class, to be a friend and a mentor that students can go to with issues. The sooner we can introduce kids at a young age to our resource officers, the better off we are down the line.”

Back in July, the West Memphis School District embraced the recommendation of the state School Safety Commission for armed officers in every school as a primary means to prevent violence and approached city police to address

its need.

By John Rech