News Briefs

– New culvert being installed on Trigg in Marion/Rivertrace. Please use entrance to Rivertrace on Marion Lake Road. Possibly closed up to two weeks.

• Crittenden County Retired Teachers Association Meeting – Thursday, Oct. 11, 1 p.m., at the Marion United Methodist Church Youth Building. The program will be led by Mary Alice Hughes, certified ARTA Senior Advisor. All retired teachers and retired school staff members are welcome to attend. Annual membership fee is $15. Frances Creekmore, president, will conduct a business meeting after the speaker.

• Men In Schools To Encourage Reading – Weaver Elementary, 1280 E. Barton, West Memphis is inviting parents, relatives and community members to provide strong male role models to share the love of reading. Opportunities available 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to be a MISTER.

• Class of West Memphis High School 1968 Reunion – Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13. Friday night attending West Memphis vs. Jonesboro football game and the class of ‘68 will be recognized. There will be a tailgate party round 5 p.m. Entrance to the game is $5 per person and each class member is responsible for the cost. Saturday night at 7 p.m. at CG’s Catering in Crawfordsville in the old Wyatt Building. Cost is $30 each, $60 per couple. Pay in advance by Sept. 15 to Gary Masner, 581 E. Broadway, West Memphis, AR 72301.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 S. 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• St. Michael’s School Charity Bingo – Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 405 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Smoke and alcohol free. All are welcome. Must be 18 to play. 870-7351720.

• Hope House Food Distribution – The next Hope House/Memphis Food Bank food distribution will be Friday, Oct. 12.

• Tire Sweep – Saturday, Oct. 13 beginning at 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the city will be collecting used tires taken to the curb for pickup. This event is for one day only.

• 12th Annual Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival – Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Music, car show, Veterans Parade, arts, crafts, great food, children’s area and entertainment, drawing for great prizes and for the first time a silent auction which will include a special quilt with memories of Crawfordsville on it. For information about the Veterans Parade please contact a committee member. For vendor information contact Terri Watson 901-262-4874, Corine Miller 870-823-5854, Jo Zachary 870-514-6143. For other information contact Susan Marotti 870-636-5822 or Joe Marotti 870-514-0146. No vendors accepted after Oct. 5, 2018.

• Marion First Baptist Church – First Marion Women’s Ministry Cancer Awareness Event presents “Laugh Your Way Through” with Christian Comedian Peppi Garrett, in a morning of Praise, Worship and Fellowship Luncheon in honor of those affected by cancer. Soloist Shakya Avant. Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. $10 donation. Register at www.firstmarion.org. or call

870-739-3944 or contact Joyce White @jyemarle@aol.com/870-6350656 or Kim Spencer @kkspencer@comcast.com/901 -603-7930 to reserve your ticket.

• Avondale Baptist Church Ladies Auxiliary Annual Fall Holiday Auction – Monday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at 1001 Balfour St., West Memphis. Come enjoy fun, snacks and purchase a handmade gift item.

• EACC Presents ‘All Hands on Deck’ – Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the EACC Fine Arts Center. For tickets or information call 870-6334480. Ext. 352 or www.eacc.edu.

• A Night of Hope, Faith and Courage, Celebrating Conquering Breast Cancer – Saturday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. Presented by Billy Joe Hayes and Stephenie Hamlet at the L. R. Jackson Girls Club located at 405 S. 25th Street, West Memphis. Tickets are $10. Come enjoy food, local talent, vendors, speakers and information concerning breast cancer. Proceeds will benefit Stephenie Hamlet for medical expenses during her battle with Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer. For tickets contact Billy Joe Hayes at 901-8494540 or Stephenie Hamlet at 870-514-2426.

• West Memphis Christian Gigantic Rummage Sale – Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 21, 1 to 4 p.m. At West Memphis Christian School, 1101 N. Missouri, West Memphis. Call 870-400-4000 for more information.

• Early Voting – Beginning Monday, Oct. 22 until Monday, Nov. 5. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Monday, Nov. 5th time is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the County Court House.

• Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament – Oct. 27, registration starts at 10 a.m., bags fly at 11 a.m. at 40 & 8 Veterans Club, 152 Legion Rd., West Memphis. Competitive Div. $40 a team, bring your partner. Tailgate Div. $20 a team. Double elimination. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams. Food, drinks, door prizes, & 50/50 raffles. 21+ bar. Bring the family, activities for the kids. Contact Jerry at 901-229-6257. 40 & 8 club 870-735-8066.

• 8th Annual “Clean-Up Blitz” – Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8 to 10 a.m. at West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis. Volunteers will receive free Tshirts. Gloves and trash

• Annual Italian Spaghetti Supper and Fall Carnival – St. Michaels Catholic School Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 405 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Call the school office at 870-735-1730 or just ask a St. Michael Student for ticket sales.

• Annual Richland Elementary 5K Fun Run – Saturday, Oct. 27 with the starting point at Lehr Arena. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The event supports Richland Elementay. T-shirts will be available to purchase. Spirit runner (non-participant) is $12, long sleeve shirt $15. 5K T-shirt is $25. Fun Run and Tshirt $15 for short sleeve and $18 for long sleeve. To be guaranteed a shirt, registration forms need to be turned in no later than Friday, Oct. 12. Participants can register day of the race, but not guaranteed a shirt.

• St. Bernards Mobile Mammogram Unit at Crittenden County Clinic – Monday, Oct. 29 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis. You are eligible if you are 40 years of age or older and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Bring driver’s license, insurance, Medicare or Medicade card. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for a “Free” mommogram through the BREASTCARE program. No appointment is necessary.

• Expungement Clinic – Friday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 513 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Get free legal services including: sealing a record, protecting your privacy and clearing your criminal history. Appointments required contact Greneda Johnson at 870-972-9224 ext. 2202.

• DeltaARTS Willy Wonka Jr. – Shows will be Nov. 15, Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. Must be available for every performance. For more information call Jayne Stokes at 870-7326260 or email jstokes@deltaarts.org .

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-5145577.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties. Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year. Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

• LEPC Meetings – 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inns and Suites.

• The Church Nurse – Health Ministry, 208 Shoppingway Blvd., Suite E, (next to HR Block), every Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. Healthy lifestyle support group.

Trigg at Military Road Closure