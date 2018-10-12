Ask the Game Warden

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist Q: Joe has a 10-year-old boy he wants to teach to run an outboard on a boat.

Is there an age limit to drive a boat?

A: I will give the answer straight from the boating handbook, so you can get the full answer on the age restrictions: The following requirements apply to operation of a motorboat powered by an engine of 10 horsepower or more:

• A person under 12 years of age must satisfy the boating education requirement and be under the direct visible and audible supervision of a parent, guardian, or person over 17 years of age.

• A person 12 years of age or older must satisfy the boating education requirement if bom on or after January 1, 1986.

Q: Kevin belongs to a hunting club that is overrun with feral hogs. Can the pigs be head-lighted at night over bait?

A: Yes. There are no restrictions for taking feral hogs on private land.

Q: Later in the winter, the snow goose hunts often harvest 100 or more geese. What is the law about the processing? Must all the geese be cleaned or can they be disposed of?

AGFC Code 05.21: “Wasting Edible or Marketable Portions of Wildlife Prohibited,” prohibits the wasting of the edible portions (breast meat) of these geese.

Regardless of how many the hunter is fortunate enough to bag, all edible portions of them must be kept.

Answers provided by Sgt.

Andy Smith Law Enforcement\ District D-l.

E-mail Louie. smith@agfc.

ar.gov. Phone: (877) 7344581, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, East Centrai Regional Office, 1201 Hwy. 49N, Brinkley, AR 72021, www.agfc.com.

Sgt. Andy Smith Law