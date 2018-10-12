Bennage wins 2nd straight state tennis championship

Blue Devil senior serves up title win in Hot Springs

WM School District He was expected to win the big one again, and West Memphis' Carlson Bennage delivered.

Bennage became the second Blue Devil to win two straight tennis singles state championships on Tuesday when he defeated Jonesboro's Eric Richardson 6-3 and 6-3 in the Class 5A state tournament at Hot Springs Lakeside.

'It's incredible, honestly,' said Bennage. 'Who would have thought some young boy from West Memphis would be repeating for a state championship? I wanted to do it, not only for myself, but for my team, my school. Honestly, it's the best feeling.'

Now it's on to the Overall state championship for Bennage, a senior. The Overall will be played at Burns Park in North Little Rock on Monday and Tuesday. Bennage is likely to receive a first-round bye.

Bennage joins 2017 West Memphis Sports Hall of Famer Heather Knight as the only Blue Devil to win back-to-back state tennis titles. Knight turned the trick in 1993-94.

Bennage earned a berth in the final on Tuesday with an easy 6-1, 6-0 victory over Lakeside's Ian Hollis.

He then fell behind Richardson in the first set of the title round, 3-1.

Bennage didn't panic, though.

'There were a little nerves in the beginning,' Bennage commented. 'I wasn't necessarily going for every shot I had. But my serves started clicking and my shots started getting better, so I just started putting it on. I wasn't really that concerned when I fell behind.

(Richardson) is a really good player, and he usually starts out firing. I didn't think he could keep it up all match.'

Richardson was a very familiar foe for Bennage this season. Bennage defeated him four times without a loss.

'I went up 40-30 on match point and I gave (Richardson) a sitter,' Bennage explained. 'He misses it, and I turned around to look at my friends from West Memphis who came to watch me. I yelled, threw my racquet, threw the balls and went to shake (Richardson's) hand.

Everything went loose in my body. I almost threw up I was so excited.'

Historically speaking, Bennage becomes just the fourth sports entity in West Memphis history to repeat as a state champion.

The first was the 1980 and '81 Blue Devil boys basketball teams. The others were Knight's two titles and the other was the 2004 and '05 Blue Devil boys basketball teams.

Upon being informed of this status, Bennage was nearly speechless.

'That just gives me chills hearing that,' Bennage said with a grin. 'Just being in the same company as those type athletes is just crazy to me. It's awesome.'

Bennage said he will approach the Overall state tournament the same way he has approached any other tennis competition.

He's going to win.

But he said he would consider an Overall championship icing on the cake.

'The Overall is a big deal, and I would like to perform my best, but winning that (5A) state championship meant more to me than anything,' said Bennage.

By Billy Woods