Coffee With A Cop

Marriage Licenses

Oct. 3 Arturo Gudino, 44, and Petra P. Meliton, 49, both of Memphis Shane W. Pickard, 40, of West Memphis, and Chelsea N. Zielinski, 26, of Marion Charles A. Walker, 23, and Lundon B. Smith, 25, of Memphis Wesley L. Custer, 30, and Jenalyn P. Haire, 37, both of Memphis Oct. 4 Elbin J. Cruz, 31, and Alondra J. Biviano, 18, both of Memphis Lester E. Rojas, 34, and Karla M. Hernandez, 21, both of Memphis Robert D. Stewart, 24, and Renekia D. Macon, 30, both of West Memphis James D. Brown, 30, and Desiree Wanga, 26, both of Hermitage, Tennessee Terenski D. Rogers, 46, of Belzoni, Mississippi, and Brenda M. Newell, 42, of Memphis Oct. 5 Saloma Guzman, 41, and Justa V. Muniz, 57, both of Memphis Tomas Castro, 24, and Ana Matias, 22, both of Memphis Micheal R. Gamble, 46, and Briana D. Taylor, 23, both of West Memphis Jose R. Olivas, 33, and Maria P. Ayhon, 40, both of Memphis Cedric D. Flowers, 48, and Alicia S. Chapman, 47, both of Cordova, Tennessee Miquel A. Mendez, 20, and Yoana P. Perez, 18, both of Memphis Oct. 8 Rodney L. Wright, 42, and Charettera S. Nicholson, 42, both of Memphis Mark R. Mills, 58, and Scott W. Haynes, 54, both of Memphis Enrique Raminez, 50, and Laticha A. Ramirez, 37, both of Jackson, Tennessee Oct. 10 Jorge Macedo, 38, and Ruth E. Romero, 24, both of Memphis Alfredo Calderon, 57, and Ma A. Gonzalez, 58, both of Memphis Clark S. Jenkins, 57, and Jo A. Campbell, 63, both of Abbeville, Mississippi

Divorce Petitions

none

Marion Police Reports 09-24-18 / 09-30-18

09-24-18 – 12:00am – 235 Amy Circle – Harassing Communications / Terroristic Threatening 09-24-18 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – Bullying 09-24-18 – 10:45am – 112 Miller – General Information 09-24-18 – 5:50pm – Birdie Drive – General Information 09-24-18 – 8:46pm – 77 Willow – Theft of Property 09-24-18 – 8:30pm – 400 S. Curry – General Information 09-24-18 – 7:20pm – 415 Shiloh – Criminal Mischief 09-24-18 – 7:32pm – 240 Manor – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 09-25-18 – 8:30am – 416 L.P.Mann – Theft of a Firearm 09-25-18 – 10:23am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 09-25-18 – 8:45am – 2816 Highway 77 – Theft of Motor Fuel 09-25-18 – 9:00pm – 310 Woolfolk Cove – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 09-25-18 – 4:33pm – 2695 Highway 77 – Theft of Property 09-25-18 – 6:49pm – 635 Big Lake Cove – Breaking and Entering / Theft of a Firearm / Theft of Property 09-25-18 – 7:00pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 09-25-18 – 7:30pm – 349 Park – General Information 09-25-18 – 3:00am – 629 Big Lake – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 09-26-18 – 12:45am – 175 Turner – Criminal Trespass 09-26-18 – 8:00am – 100 Court – Request for Arrest 09-26-18 – 8:16am – 502 Apperson – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 09-26-18 – 11:10am – 3477 Highway 77 – Request for Arrest 09-26-18 – 11:15pm – 3440 I55 – Forgery / Theft of Property 09-26-18 – 1:00am – 506 Apperson – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property / Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 09-26-18 – 8:10pm – 127 Lori Persons in Disagreement 09-26-18 – 8:53pm – 104 Cypress – Battery / Criminal Mischief 09-26-18 – 6:18pm – 3477 Highway 77 – General Information 09-27-18 – 8:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Violation of the Arkansas Hot Check Law 09-28-18 – 2:00pm – 10 Patriot – Terroristic Threatening 09-28-18 – 10:50am – 14 Military Road – WATTANT Failure to Appear 09-28-18 – 2:00pm – 1120 Highway 77 #2 – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 09-28-18 – 10:00am – 339 Park – Assault on a Family Member / Theft of Property 09-28-18 – 3:50pm – 1 Patriot Disorderly Conduct 09-29-18 – 2:47am – 252 Blair – Theft of a Firearm x 2 09-29-18 – 2:30am – 248 Blair – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 09-29-18 – 10:00pm – 123 Chestnut – Criminal Mischief 09-29-18 – 6:00pm – 407 Birdie – Criminal Mischief 09-29-18 – 12:15pm – 553 Par #3 – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 09-30-18 – 5:46am – 911 Rue Saint Andre – Persons in Disagreement 09-30-18 – 7:00pm – 60 Ash Cove – Criminal Trespass 09-30-18 – 8:00pm – 91 Neely Cove – Criminal Trespass 09-30-18 – 8:00pm – 1164 L.H.Polk – Persons in Disagreement 09-30-18 – 12:00pm – 4001 Commercial Center Drive Theft of Property

West Memphis Police Reports 9/24/18 – 9/30/18

9/24/18 1:54 601 Stuart AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/24/18 11:12 170 N Main ST GENERAL INFORMATION 9/24/18 14:36 627 S 10Th ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 9/24/18 15:44 221 S 4Th ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 9/24/18 16:34 1408 Georgia LN GENERAL INFORMATION 9/24/18 16:57 100 Court St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/24/18 17:10 504 N 16Th St. HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC USES OR MAKES OBSCENE LANGUAGE OR GESTURE TO PROVOKE 9/24/18 19:40 2800 E Broadway AVE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 9/24/18 22:12 2503 W Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/25/18 0:59 1323 S Avalon ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 9/25/18 4:05 403 N 35Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 9/25/18 10:20 135 S 20Th St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/25/18 12:31 1414 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/25/18 13:23 309 W Barton AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 9/25/18 13:41 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/25/18 13:44 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/25/18 15:29 1504 Baywood CV CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/25/18 15:48 400 Missouri ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 9/25/18 16:16 213 N Avalon St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/25/18 17:08 401 S Avalon ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 9/26/18 1:57 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/26/18 2:31 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/26/18 2:51 3600 E Broadway AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 9/26/18 3:20 Roosevelt / Avalon FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/26/18 3:38 1009 E Service RD POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 9/26/18 3:51 1007 E Service RD GENERAL INFORMATION 9/26/18 4:12 2412 E Barton AVE NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 9/26/18 4:27 813 W Barton Cv. POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 9/26/18 9:55 7th Street / East Polk Avenue CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 9/26/18 10:31 unknown GENERAL INFORMATION 9/26/18 11:25 745 Holiday DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 9/26/18 13:01 Ingram Boulevard / East Thompson Avenue UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM FROM A VEHICLE 9/26/18 13:29 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 9/26/18 13:52 Unknown FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 9/26/18 14:15 205 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR MORE 9/26/18 14:28 313 Peachtree DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT A STRUCTURE WITH PURPOSE TO INJURY OR DAMAGE PROPERTY 9/26/18 15:04 331 W Barton Ave. GENERAL INFORMATION 9/26/18 15:10 901 Martin Luther King Jr DR GENERAL INFORMATION 9/26/18 15:46 303 N Rhodes ST 10 THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 9/26/18 16:02 501 E Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 9/26/18 16:04 221 S 19Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 9/26/18 16:12 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 9/26/18 16:26 700 N Service Rd. FORGERY 9/26/18 19:06 2806 Autumn ST BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / PURPOSEFULLY CAUSING PHYSICAL INJURY TO ANOTHER PERSON BY MEANS OF A FIREARM 9/27/18 3:19 498 S 8Th ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/27/18 5:28 905 Briarcliff RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 9/27/18 9:54 Avalon/ Gibson FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/27/18 9:58 Walker and Broadway GENERAL INFORMATION 9/27/18 13:46 300 S Avalon ST CRIMINAL ATTEMPT MURDER FIRST DEGREE 9/27/18 15:08 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/27/18 16:03 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 9/27/18 16:34 1701 E Broadway AVE FORGERY 9/27/18 16:37 100 S 22 FAILURE

TO APPEAR

9/27/18 17:21 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 9/27/18 17:30 2950 E Jackson AVE 96 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 9/27/18 17:58 210 W Jackson AVE LOITERING 9/27/18 22:54 West Oliver Avenue/North Rhodes Street FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 9/28/18 4:54 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/28/18 8:15 136 Ross AVE 1 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 9/28/18 9:45 148 Stafford RD GENERAL INFORMATION 9/28/18 10:27 121 S 19Th ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 9/28/18 11:12 1013 N Roselawn DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 9/28/18 11:35 1009 E Service RD CARRYING A WEAPON 9/28/18 12:18 1800 N Missouri THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 9/28/18 12:27 East Service Road / Missouri Street POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 9/28/18 14:26 216 N Worthington DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 9/28/18 14:30 1402 E Broadway BLVD RESISTING ARREST – REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO ARREST / ACTIVE OR PASSIVE REFUSAL 9/28/18 15:31 7th street/East Service Road TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 9/28/18 16:02 Missouri Street / East Service Road NO SEAT BELT 9/28/18 16:13 200 W Broadway AVE LOITERING 9/28/18 16:26 1550 Ingram BLVD OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 9/28/18 16:57 1405 Oaklawn DR FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER ARE FORGED 9/28/18 17:00 2000 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM BUILDING 9/28/18 20:52 601 S Redding ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 9/28/18 23:24 401 Auburn AVE 1 TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT A STRUCTURE WITH PURPOSE TO INJURY OR DAMAGE PROPERTY 9/29/18 1:34 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 9/29/18 2:14 304 N Rhodes ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 9/29/18 3:10 798 W Service RD POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 9/29/18 3:11 Barton/Hamilton NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 9/29/18 3:29 798 W Service RD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS

INJURY

9/29/18 4:01 798 W Service RD TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE 9/29/18 4:38 907 Pryor DR THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 9/29/18 14:31 923 E Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 9/29/18 16:10 110 W Polk AVE D BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 9/29/18 17:05 626 E Broadway AVE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 9/29/18 19:07 1600 N 6Th ST FOUND PROPERTY 9/30/18 2:05 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/30/18 2:30 1550 Ingram BLVD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 9/30/18 3:34 Broadway Avenue / Walker street PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 9/30/18 3:52 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 9/30/18 3:58 403 Purdue AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 9/30/18 14:40 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 9/30/18 21:23 1612 E Barton AVE FAILURE TO APPEAR

Coffee With A Cop

The West Memphis Police Department brought back its “Coffee With A Cop” meet and greet last week to great success. Officers engaged customers with conversations and served customers by taking the orders to their tables and refilling drinks at the Missouri Street Mickey D’s. “Thank you, McDonald’s, for allowing us to come and connect with our citizens,” said the WMPD.

