For Saturday, October 13, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You can make a big impression on a boss or parent today. If so, this will surprise you as well as him or her, because you didn't see this opportunity coming your way.

You might suddenly travel somewhere today. Or you might explore a new course or a line of study. Admittedly, travel plans also might change today.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Doublecheck all your dealings related to shared property and inheritances, because something unexpected might arise. Be smart and check your bank account as well.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) A friend or partner might suggest something surprising today. This person might want more freedom in the relationship. Whatever it is will likely catch you off guard.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Give yourself extra time today to have wiggle room at work, because things will go awry. Computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages and canceled appointments are just some surprises waiting for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) An unexpected invite to a social occasion (could be minor, could be major) will please you today. Meanwhile, parents should keep an eye on their kids today. Know where they are.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Stock the fridge, because surprise company might drop by today. Something unexpected will impact your home routine. A family member might have surprising news.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Write down your clever ideas today, because you find it easy to think outside of the box. You're a real genius. (This might be true.)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Respect your moneymaking ideas today, because they might be worth running up a flagpole to see if anyone salutes. You're in an original frame of mind, that's for sure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You feel ambitious today! You are independent and selfreliant and want to do something that is inventive and original. Well, you're halfway there.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Surprising events taking place behind the scenes might catch you off guard today. Be prepared for the unexpected. Give yourself extra time to deal with a surprise.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) A female acquaintance might suggest something unusual to you today. Expect to meet new friends and discover new ways of doing things. Keep an open mind. (But not so open that everything falls out.)

YOU BORN TODAY: You are multitalented. You're also curious about many things and have excellent communication skills. Your year ahead will be a time to think 'success, power and money'! Oh yes, it's a year of harvest and major achievements, because you are reaping the benefits of the past decade. You will taste power and leadership in all your relationships. Get going. Make it happen!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)