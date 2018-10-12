Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

Garden Club

The Northeast District Meeting of the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs (AFGC) held their district meeting on Oct. 6, at the home of Teresa and Rick Shannon of Horseshoe Lake. The host club of the Northeast District meeting was Hughes Town & Country Garden Club. This year’s theme was “Our Feathered Friends”. After a wonderful lunch of Ribs, Barbequed Chicken, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw and a large assortment of desserts, all guests were taken on a golf cart, in shifts to tour Sisty Phillips“Bird Nest Treehouse” on Bream Road.

***

Canal Gardens

The Canal Gardens Property Owners Association will be having their annual clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 20, with a rain date of Oct. 27. The dumpster will be placed on Southwood Cove. You can meet there to pick up supplies between 8 and 9 a.m.

***

Bunco

The Year- Round Bunco was held at the home of hostess, Kathy Davenport. The ladies were served Greg’s famous Lasagna with mixed green salad, Three Cheese Texas Toast, Key Lime Pie and Turtle Pie. High Score went to Kerry Facello. Low Score went to substitute, Jayla White. Most Big Bunco’s went to Stephanie Shelby with Donna Culver having travelers at the end of the evening. The ladies were happy to also have subbing, Phyllis Ruana.

***

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

Oct. 12th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Emily Renee Wise, Kaitlyn Bain, Hugh K. Jordan, Arthur Thomson, Nancy B. Lofton, Gwen A. Galloway, Heber “Buddy” Hughes, Paige Patrick and Candra C. Suiter. In Memory: Mrs. D. L. Williams, Sr.

Oct. 13th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Carey Beck Goacher, Marianne Cupples and Matt Brooks.

Oct. 14th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Cooper and Conner Allison and Jennifer West. In Memory: Lowell Taylor, Jr. and Bill Tate.

Oct. 15th Happy Birthday Wishes to: Jon Meurrier, Bo Baker, Chloe Elizabeth Estes and Bella Grace Marotti.

Oct. 16th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Erica Beth Pierce and Scott Beene. In Memory: Bill Riden.

Oct. 17th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Lilli McClanahan and Robyn Alyse Murphy.

Oct. 18th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Megan Bartoush, Meredith Magness, Cory Danielle Collins, Caroline Twyford, Pat Cooper Kelly, Willa Collum, Charles “Chuck” Smith, Doug McKnight and Davis York. In Memory: Reda Brown.

***

Calendar of Events Oct. 13th

Master Gardeners are Celebrating their 30th “Birthday.”

Oct. 14th

Mass, 7:30 a.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Sunday School, 9:45 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

Oct. 15th

Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6 p.m.

Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com.

Oct. 16th

Yoga class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Quorum Court Meeting, 9 a.m., Courthouse Marion.

St. Francis County Master Gardener meeting, 11:30 a.m., St. Francis County Museum, Forrest City.

Horseshoe Lake Fire Dept. meets, 6:30 p.m., Fire Station on Lake Estates Drive.

The deadline for accepting online tax payments has been extended to 11:59 p.m., Oct 16. No penalty will be assessed for online payments made.

Oct. 17th

Bible Study, 6 p.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Oct. 18th

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

Oct. 19th

Zumba class, 8:30 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Town & Country Garden Club meets, 11 a.m., Home of Teresa Shannon.

Next weekly column appears.

By Holly Bacon hbcond7@aol.com