Lady Patriots beat West Memphis on Senior Night

Lady Blue Devils play tough in straight- set loss to Marion

Marion School District Marion’s Lady Patriots volleyball (10-16 overall, 4-9 conference) played a close game on Tuesday night against the West Memphis Lady Blue Devils (7-16-1, 1-12), but were still able to force a three set sweep (25-21, 2513, 25-23) on senior night.

Tuesday’s win featured contributions from the three Patriots seniors, Morgan Whited, Autumn Starling and Xandri Inman. Whited in particular had an effective night serving for the Lady Pats, tying the team lead with 3 aces on 21 serves and no errors.

“(Morgan) is a great person that I’m glad has stuck with volleyball,” said Marion coach Lisa Beasley. “She’s missed a lot of games because she’s also a great tennis player, but I’m so happy she’s with us too. She’s never disappointed us when she’s out there.”

The first set started off rocky for the Lady Patriots as the Lady Devils were able to take a 13-8 lead.

Beasley called a timeout to settle her team down and the Lady Pats stormed back to win the set 25-21.

The second set was all Lady Pats from the start and finished 25-13. West Memphis elected to switch sides of the court in this set. All three of Whited’s aces came in this set, even with the pressure of the Marion student section at her back.

After switching court sides again, the Lady Pats and Lady Devils engaged in a fierce third period full of momentum swings. The last time these teams played each other, Marion took the first two sets and the game, but the Lady Devils won the third set and were looking to repeat on Tuesday.

Marion was able to find some breathing room late in the set, but West Memphis kept fighting and took three of the last four points in the set. The run was stopped by a mishandled dig by the Lady Devils, giving the Lady Pats their 25th point in the 25-23 win.

“Since we dropped a set to them in the last game, I’m glad we got a sweep tonight for these seniors,” said Beasley. “It’s always fun to contribute to the rivalry with West Memphis and it’s always fun to get the win.”

Whited and Meagan Tolleson led the team with three aces each. Behind them with two aces each were Inman and freshman Anna Caroline Fesmire.

Fesmire was also second on the team in kills with ten.

Leading the team in kills was freshman Daedrianna Cail with 14. Cail also had 14 assists in the game and Fesmire had 16.

The Lady Pats will next travel to Mountain Home.

The Lady Bombers (15-72, 7-6) won the last meeting with the Lady Pats, but has struggled lately with recent losses to Jonesboro and Nettleton and was forced to go to five sets with West Memphis last Thursday.

By Tyler Bennett