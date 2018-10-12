Successful Launch

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist Last Thursday, over 150 people gathered at the Nancy and Pat Bonds AG& F boat ramp for the official dedication.

Benjamin Batten, Chief of Fisheries for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, was the master of ceremonies for honoring Nancy and Pat Bonds for their generous gift of the launch site. The State provided the construction of the double wide launch ramp with an access pier extending out into the lake. The state also paved and striped the parking area. This is one of the finest FREE public launch sites in the state.

Among the large crowd were many local elected officials, police, Horseshoe Fire Department, and our local game wardens. Several game and fish representatives helped to set up the tent and supplied the chairs. There were many more people than chairs.

After a declaration honoring the Bonds, Pat Bonds made a short appreciation speech giving some of the lake’s history and thanks to the people that made this day possible. They then had the Blue Ribbon cutting. Fisheries Chief Batten, who has been to many dedications, said this was the most supported and attended event he has been to. It is good for East Arkansas to let the Little Rock office know we appreciate their efforts.

This was a good day to visit our elected officials like County Judge Woody Wheeless and State Senator Keith Ingram. Woody is a fisherman and enjoys Horseshoe Lake. Keith and I go back many years of duck hunting. County Sheriff Mike Allen and his son duck hunt. Papa Duck recommends outdoorsmen for elected offices. These are men you can trust. It was good to visit with old friends and talk hunting and fishing stories from the good ole days.

One of the surprise highlights was the presence of outdoor TV fishing star Bill Dance. Bill, Nancy, and Pat Bonds go back many years and they fished together last week. They went bream fishing using crickets from Bonds Store, but did not bass fish. They caught some real keeper bream!

Dance visited with the crowd and took pictures with many folks. He was gracious and did not turn down anybody that wanted their picture with Bill, including Papa Duck who goes back 50 years fishing with him. Dance is one of the most recognized people in the outdoor world and he still is friendly and pleasant. Proof you can be famous and still be a good guy.

About noon the heat was hard to handle and most of the visiting was caught up.

Pat and Nancy announced it was eating time at the High Water Landing behind Bonds store and like their boat ramp, it was free.

There was fish, chicken, and BBQ ribs along with the side dishes and desert.

This was not a place to lose weight! After the feast, there were many hugs, “see you later”, and thanks to the Bonds. This was truly a SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH!

The weather feels more like July than autumn and the fishing is slow. Only the catfish seem to be enjoying the warm water. As soon as it cools down, the fish will go on a feeding spree to put some weight on for the cold winter. The deer hunters have had only fair success at the best. We are still about a month away from serious hunting. We all get ready too early.

Even though it is very warm, that kid will be glad to go with you and check out the deer woods and the duck holes. We need some question for game warden Andy. It is better to ask him now and stay out of trouble. Lakeside Taxidermy wants to mount your trophies at a reasonable price, quick service, and do a beautiful job.

The dedication ceremony was a big event, with local representatives, including State Senator Keith Ingram, County Judge Woody Wheeless, game wardens Will Cheers and Andy Smith and more. Wheeless (who also serves as Marion Fire Chief) even had a chance to check out the Horseshoe Lake Fire Department’s cool water cannon.

John Criner

Cutting the Ribbon — Director of Fisheries Ben Batten, Nancy Bonds, Pete Strief, grand-niece Dranna McCarber, and Pat Bonds dedicate the Nancy and Pat Bonds AG& F boat ramp this past Saturday at Horseshoe Lake.

Photos by John Criner