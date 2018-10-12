‘Till death do you part doesn’t mean you have to go to jail together’

When it’s true love, even the long arm of the law can’t keep you apart

news@theeveningtimes.com

A man in jail with a felony charge of residential burglary was asked by Judge Fred Thorne of West Memphis District Court, “Where do you live?”

“West Memphis.”

“Are you employed?”

“No, sir.”

“When is the last time you worked?”

“July.”

“Who supports you?”

“Myself.”

“How do you do it?”

“Anyway possible.”

“That makes me think you have been committing crimes to support yourself. See the public defender. Come back and we’ll see what your bond needs to be.”

A man with a felony charge of possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct had his mother in the courtroom.

“Where do you live?”

“West Memphis.”

“Are you employed?”

“Yes, sir.”

“Where?”

“Kennett, Missouri. I don’t have any felonies.”

“We’ll take that up at 10:30 with the prosecutor.”

The next man with domestic battery charges was asked, “Do you understand that your charges are very serious?”

“Yes, sir.”

“Where do you live?”

“West Memphis.”

“Are you employed?”

“Yes.”

“How much do you make a week?”

“$300 to $500.”

“Have you ever been convicted of a felony?”

“Yes, once.”

Another man with a felony charge was asked, “Have you had prior felonies?”

“Not real sure.”

“See the public defender.”

A woman with a felony charge was asked, “Did your name change? Did you get married?”

“Yes.”

“Why isn’t your husband here?”

“He is probably in the same place I’m at.”

“Till death do you part doesn’t mean you have to go to jail together.”

“Do you have a job?”

“I had one.”

The next man in jail was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.

“How old are you?”

“21.”

“Where do you work?”

“Nowhere.”

His mother was in the courtroom, “Does she live with you?” asked the judge. “Yes, sir.”

“See the public defender.”

A man with an aggravated residential burglary charge was called up.

“If you have an aggravated residential burglary charge that means you used a gun or a knife during a burglary. Where do you live?”

“West Memphis.”

“How old are you?”

“23.”

“Did you finish high school?”

“Yes, I did. I went to West Memphis High School.”

“See the public defender.”

A man in jail had stolen from Family Dollar. He pled no contest.

“I had left where I lived….”

His sisters were in the courtroom.

“He has mental problems.” “Where does he live?”

“West Memphis Residential Care. They are allowed to sign in and out.” “This is where the rubber meets the road. Do you understand. He just can’t be allowed to steal from businesses.”

“I had money at my residential home but I forgot it. I was trying to put the stuff back and they said I was stealing it.”

“What we plan to do,” said his sister, “is to get him a better place to stay.”

“Jail let him out at noon tomorrow.”

“Sir, it will take us a few days to get him a place to go.”

“What do you want me to do with him? You can pick him up today.”

“Could you keep him longer?”

“Jail, let him out Friday at 8:30.”

“Thank you so much.”

A man in jail charged with theft and disorderly conduct was told to see the public defender.

“There is a difference between someone who is hungry and steals bologna or someone who stole six ribeyes.”

A man charged with harassment pled no contest. “Who is this person who filed the complaint? Call and see if they can come up here. Have a seat.”

A man in jail with charges of possession of marijuana pled no contest.

“How old are you?’ “20 today.”

“Happy Birthday. That is so nice to be in jail on your birthday. Do you have a driver’s license?” “I’m working on it. I have my permit. I was throwing a party. I just signed a record deal.”

“You signed an agreement for a record deal?”

“Yes, sir. I was throwing a party and I had to borrow someone’s shorts to put on. I didn’t know there was marijuana in a pocket.”

“Well, I’d never put someone else’s pants but if I did I’d check the pockets. Where is the studio? Where are your parents?”

“My mom is at work. I don’t know where my father is.”

“Have you had charges before?”

“This is my first one.”

“What happened on your felony charge?”

“I went to jail. I did good. I spent two years in the pen. This is my longest time out.”

“$500 plus court costs and six month probation. Or would you rather pay $750 plus court costs?”

“I’m on probation right now.”

“So would you rather take the $500 and probation or $750?”

“I’ll do the probation if I can get out today.”

“If you pay your fines you can. See you December 19th. You realize you aren’t going to get anywhere in this world?”

A woman in the courtroom was charged with no proof of insurance and pled no contest.

“Did you have proof of your insurance in your car?”

“Yes. The officer didn’t give me time to get it.”

“I’ll dismiss your charge.” Two different men both with charges of no insurance and had year polices were told to wait while clerks called to see if their insurance was good.

“Do you know why we have to call and check to see if their insurance is good?”

“Because a person can sign up for a year policy and pay one premium and then cancel their insurance after they buy their tags,” said a person with that charge.

Judge Fred Thorne

By the Evening Times News Staff