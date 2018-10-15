ASU Mid-South Hosts Manufacturing Day Event

College joins other institutions around the nation this month in highlighting manufacturing

ASU Mid-South Arkansas State University Mid-South manufacturing programs hosted nearly 100 ASU Mid-South students on October 10 and 11, in recognition of Manufacturing Day (MFG Day), a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. Generally occurring annually on the first Friday in October, any day can be Manufacturing Day. In 2018, there have been over 2,700 recorded MFG Day events planned in North America.

Connecting with future generations and addressing the skilled labor shortage was the objective set for the College event which focused on students in Math and English who are already enrolled at ASU Mid-South but who have not declared a major. With opportunities to engage in hands-on manufacturing activities in welding, mechatronics and machining, students were able to make take-away souvenirs while learning about various manufacturing programs and careers.

“These exploratory activities were designed to increase student awareness of and interest in manufacturing. We worked with our Math and English instructors to include related assignments which aligned with course content, such as writing a paper on welding as a career,” said Jeff Gray, Interim Dean of Workforce Education. “Additionally, we surveyed the students before and after the event to determine how many felt they learned something new. Anecdotally, we’ve heard positive feedback.”

For more information about ASU Mid-South, visit https://www.asumidsouth. edu/.

About Arkansas State University Mid-South

Arkansas State University Mid-South is a public twoyear institution of higher education with an opendoor admission policy, serving Crittenden County, Arkansas and the surrounding areas. The College is committed to enriching lives through high quality educational programming that fosters student success, workforce development, and lifelong learning.

Submitted photos

By Deborah Yen