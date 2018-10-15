Blue Devils stay perfect in 2018

West Memphis beats Jonesboro 35- 14

WM School District A third straight win over Jonesboro.

A leg up on the competition for the 6A-East Conference championship.

Their unbeaten streak kept alive for the regular season. After his team's 35-14 victory over the Hurricane on Friday night at Hamilton-Shultz Field, West Memphis head coach Billy Elmore couldn't say which of the aforementioned check-boxes he thought was more important.

'The biggest thing for us is we want to be the No. 1 seed (in the state playoffs),' Elmore finally said.

The win over Jonesboro puts the Blue Devils (7-0 overall, 4-0 in the conference) ever closer to the driver's seat in the 6A-East race. Even though three weeks still remain in the regular season.

West Memphis travels to Jacksonville this Friday night before hosting Pine Bluff, which lost to Searcy on Friday night, and closing the season at Mountain Home.

WMHS has a two-game lead on Jonesboro and Pine Bluff and owns a one-game lead and the tie-breaker over Searcy.

'We have beaten three of the four traditionally tough teams in our conference,' Elmore stated. 'We just got to keep our focus and keep trying to get better because we've got high expectations for this team.'

As they've done all season the Blue Devils relied on a stout defense which took the Hurricane (4-3, 3-1) out of anything they wanted to do through the air. Offensively, it was a slog when it came to running the ball.

But quarterback Owens McConnell hit on two big pass plays and four touchdown passes on the night.

McConnell threw touchdown passes of 83 and 68 yards to Devin Olloway, who outmatched Jonesboro in terms of speed.

After Latvaian Thomas gave West Memphis a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, McConnell hit Olloway over the middle from his own 17 and Olloway left the Hurricane defenders in the dust.

In the second half, McConnell and Olloway hooked up again for a 68yard touchdown pass.

'Our coaches did a great job picking out plays and doing what we need to do to get wide open,' Olloway said. 'The middle was wide open all night. I ran a post route…home free.'

The Blue Devils had a hard time generating any threat from the ground, rushing for only 19 of their 92 total rushing yards in the first half. That figure prompted the Blue Devils to air it out in the second half.

'In the first half, the curls were open, but (Jonesboro's) safeties weren't getting in position when Devin ran the post plays,' McConnell explained. 'But when you're as fast as Devin it's hard for anybody to get over the top.'

Leading only 14-7 at halftime, the plan was to attack the Hurricane through the air.

It led to McConnell hitting seldom-used Montique Hill with a 5-yard TD pass with 9:18 to play in the third quarter to make it 21-7.

Jonesboro sophomore quarterback Cross Jumper was only 10 of 26 passing for 121 yards with one interception, but he connected with Kendrick Bates for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-14.

That's as close as Jonesboro would come the rest of the night.

McConnell's 68-yard strike to Olloway gave the team a 28-14 lead and then McConnell, who completed 13 of 23 passes for 312 yards and two interceptions, cinched the game for his teammates with an 11yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Phillips with 6:34 to play in the fourth quarter.

Photo by Billy Woods

By Billy Woods