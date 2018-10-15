Legislative agency addressing rise of drug use by expectant mothers

This week, the Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs Committee reviewed a report detailing the number of cases where a newborn or expectant mother has tested positive for an illegal substance.

In 2005, the Arkansas Legislature expanded the legal definition of child neglect in the State of Arkansas. Under the provisions of Act 1176, the term “neglect” was expanded to include: The causing of a newborn child to be born with: 1. an illegal substance present in the newborn’s bodily fluids or bodily substances as a result of the pregnant mother knowingly using an illegal substance before the birth of the newborn, or 2. a health problem as a result of the pregnant mother’s use before birth of an illegal substance The act was named Garrett’s Law (GL) after a child born under such circumstances.

The number of Garrett’s Law reports accepted for investigation has consistently increased since the law’s inception 13 years ago. During 2018, 1,280 GL reports were received. That is an increase of 3 percent from the previous year. The number of GL reports received annually has more than tripled since 2006.

GL reports increased, on average, by 7 percent per year from 2006 through 2011. From 2012 through 2018; however, the number of GL reports increased at nearly twice that rate.

By far, marijuana was most commonly mentioned and was cited in 65 percent of the GL reports for fiscal year 2018. The second most commonly cited drug was amphetamines/methamphetamines (26 percent). Opiates (heroin, morphine, codeine, and oxycodone) were the third most commonly cited drug (18 percent), followed by benzodiazepines (prescription drugs such as Xanax and Valium) at 10 percent and cocaine at 4 percent.

Approximately 16 percent required treatment in a neonatal intensive care unit. 11 percent suffered from respiratory distress or other respiratory problems, and 6 percent exhibited drug-related withdrawal symptoms. Less than 1 percent died.

The Department of Human Services opened a Child Protected Services case in 94 percent of the reported cases. Less than 15 percent of the substantiated reports led to removing the newborn from the mother’s custody.

This report is vital as we study ways to reduce opioid abuse, incarceration, and child endangerment cases. No child should have to endure the devastating effects of drug use. This report will help to shape effective policy to reduce and hopefully end this growing dilemma.

From State Representative Deborah Ferguson