Our View

Governor’s reorganization plan a good first step

With just a few short weeks before the November elections Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, seeking his second four-year term, says he wants to totally reorganize state government and his plan is to consolidate 42 state agencies that report to him to just 15, while claiming he’ll do this without firing any of the 25,122 full-time employees within the executive-branch agencies.

The cost to every Arkansas taxpayer to subsidize all the executive-branch state agencies and regulatory boards is $18.5 BILLION in the current fiscal year, and according to the state Department of Finance and Administration transforming state government will save about $15 million a year, starting in fiscal 2021.

With that said it is not difficult to recognize overlap and redundancy but let’s also understand that by combining all these agencies it would seem to us that there’s going to be state workers falling over themselves doing the same jobs and responsibilities.

Let’s not be led to believe that with this massive revamp, the largest we’re told since 1971, that there will be many positions that can be combined thus, resulting in duplication of positions that won’t be needed.

So then, it is only expected that with this plan comes the elimination of duplicated positions, which I am sure Gov. Hutchinson doesn’t want to admit just before the November elections.

Let’s also understand that this plan doesn’t impact the number of full-time employees in the state’s higher-education institutions which total 28,450, as well as those employees in other constitutionally independent agencies which totals another 5,019 employees.

Hutchinson sales pitch is that his plan will improve the delivery of services to Arkansas taxpayers by what he say are silos within state government and by combining agencies in a way that will allow for increased coordination within similar programs of the agencies.

We don’t disagree that his plan will improve management control but we question the savings in leases and rent when, in fact, he’s not going to be eliminating the state employees who occupy these spaces. We wonder where in this plan does he expect to cram all these employees.

Listen, as taxpayers, we should all support a more efficient government which is somewhat of a rarity when we look at all the waste that goes on in Washington.

We would think that if Hutchinson does get re-elected that lawmakers will embrace his place during the regular session of the Legislature which will start Jan. 14.

Bear in mind that while Hutchinson wants to combine those state agencies under the so-called executive branch of authority he will not have any say over the Game and Fish Commission, the Arkansas Highway Department as well as the Department of Higher Education. Oh, and there is not any plan to merge retirement systems, so the Teachers Retirement System, the Public Employees Retirement System and so on will maintain their current governance structure.

It comes as no real surprise that his election rivals are criticizing this transition plan, with Democrat Jared Henderson saying the governor is simply rearranging agencies and not tackling the state’s most critical problems. To that response, may we just ask bluntly, what exactly are the state’s most critical problems?