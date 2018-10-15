Patriots blitz Bombers 49-7

Marion pleases Homecoming crowd with trouncing of Mountain Home

Marion School District The Marion Patriots (5-2 overall, 2-2 conference) finished off an entertaining homecoming week with a 49-7 route of the Mountain Home Bombers (0-7, 0-4). The Patriots have won the last ten meetings with the Bombers.

Even with a running clock in the second half of play, the Patriot offense put up some of their best numbers of the year. It took only 35 Marion snaps to rack up a season high 416 yards of total offense.

“Our offense executed everything we asked out of them,” said Marion head coach Keith Houston. “We wanted to bounce back after last week and start fast, so that’s the way we practiced all week.”

Sophomore quarterback Daedrick Cail said early in the season that it was his goal to improve in every game, and week seven was his best night yet statistically. Cail completed 12 of his 15 passes for a season-high 313 yards and two touchdowns.

“We were trying to do too much last week against Searcy,” said Cail after the game. “We just tried simplifying things in practice and it made the game easier.”

Cail also appears to have find a go-to receiver in senior Joyrion Chase. Chase had six catches for a season- high 235 yards and was the receiver of both passing touchdowns. Chase averaged 39.1 yards per catch.

“Joyrion plays on Fridays the same way he practices,” said Marion offensive coordinator Zach Tribble. “He’s been consistent for us every day and he’s skilled because he’s a hard worker. I’d be shocked if there’s anyone better at tracking a ball than him.”

Marion’s defense allowed only 161 yards from the Bombers. All of their yards came on run plays because all four Mountain Home passing attempts were incomplete.

“We knew what (Mountain Home) was going to do primarily, so we ran the same defense all night and tried to make them beat that,” said Marion defensive coordinator Jamie Carter. “Overall, the defense gets a great grade. They played hard, did everything they were asked to do, and we got another victory.”

Mountain Home started the game with the ball and appeared to be better than their record indicated. The Bombers marched down field with a 12-play drive and converted two fourth down conversions before stalling and missing a 27yard field goal attempt.

Marion did not take long to find the endzone following the turnover on downs. Marion capped off a fourplay, 80-yard drive with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Cail to Chase to give Marion a 7-0 lead.

The Bombers held on to the ball for 11 plays before punting back to the Pats, setting them up at their own 13 yard line at the end of the first quarter. Anthony Price took center stage on the following drive, rushing five times for 47 yards, including a 10 yard touchdown run to cap the eight-play march.

Trailing 14-0, the Bombers stalled again on their next drive after failing to convert on fourth down at the Patriot 43 yard line. Marion took a 20-0 lead two plays later after a 56-yard catch by Chase and a five-yard touchdown run from sophomore Markel Wynn.

The Bombers punted one more time before the end of the half and then stopped the Patriot offense for the first time in the game after failing to convert a fourth down.

The only Patriot drive that did not score was rectified just one play later. The first Bomber play after the turnover on downs was an intercepted pass by Kenta Jones who returned it 65 yards for a pick-six. Marion converted the following two-point conversion and took a 28-0 lead into halftime.

Marion went into the locker room with a stat sheet similar to their full game totals from earlier in the season. The Pats only ran 17 plays, but had 245 yards of total offense. Cail completed seven of his nine passes for 189 yards, and the Pats rushed for 56 yards on 8 carries.

A failed onside kick attempt by the Bombers at the start of the second half gave Marion the ball at their own 48 yard line to start the second half. Three plays later, Cail found Chase once again for a 45yard touchdown pass to give Marion a 35-0 lead.

The 35 point lead activated the Arkansas Activities Association’s Sportsmanship rule, invoking a running clock for the remainder of the game.

Mountain Home’s next drive took two plays to find goal-to-go distance after Bomber lineman Trace Rick snagged a fumble and returned it 63 yards to the Marion 6 yard line. The Bombers found the endzone one play later on a run by quarterback Dawson Tabor, trimming the Marion lead to 35-7.

Marion found the endzone again on their next drive, grinding out a seven-play, 80-yard drive. A 52-yard pass from Cail to Chase set up a four-yard touchdown run from Kentreal Jones to give the Pats a 42-7 lead.

Bad luck continued to mount for Mountain Home. Two plays into their next drive, Marion defender Dorian Giles pounced on a fumble to give the Pats the ball back at the Bomber 35 yard line.

The Pats found the endzone eight plays later on a drive that featured runs from Wynn in the wildcat formation and sophomore running back Brandon Hayes. Hayes gained 25 yards on his five carries and Wynn finished the drive with his second touchdown run from a yard out.

Marion will hit the road next week for a matchup with the Pine Bluff Zebras (2-4-1, 2-2). The Pats and Zebras have only met twice in the last two decades with both meetings ending in Pine Bluff wins.

The last game in Pine Bluff was in 2016 and came down to the last minute of play. The Zebras scored on a 65-yard touchdown pass with 51 seconds left to tie the game at 42. Pine Bluff converted their two-point conversion and escaped with a 44-42 win.

Kickoff for Friday, October 19 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Coverage will available on a free live stream at marionpatriots. com and on the radio on 92.5 FM.

Submitted photo

By Tyler Bennett