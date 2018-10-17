AETN, Arkansas Activities Association partner to broadcast high school sports championships statewide

State football championships to begin airing on

AETN Nov. 30

AETN Public Relations Manager CONWAY — The Arkansas Educational Television Network in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association will broadcast the 2018 2A-7A high school football state finals live from War Memorial Stadium beginning Friday, Nov. 30. Games will be available to watch online at aetn.org/sports after broadcast.

“We hope to further connect Arkansans statewide by featuring hometown athletes competing in the biggest games of the season – possibly the biggest games of their young lives,” AETN Executive Director Courtney Pledger said. “Anyone who might otherwise be unable to attend can watch and cheer for their favorite teams.

“We are excited about the participation and sportsmanship this new endeavor will promote for student athletes, parents and fans across the state. As Arkansas’s only statewide broadcaster, we believe showcasing student athletes – and celebrating the value of extracurricular activities for students – is an excellent fit for our audiences.”

AETN Sports, the new home for high school state championships in Arkansas, recognizes the vital role high school activities play in the education and development of young adults, while connecting families statewide by featuring hometown athletes competing in the biggest games of the season. Under contract with the Arkansas Activities Association, AETN will broadcast high school championship activities for football and basketball for classifications 1A-7A. In addition to creating viewing opportunities for those who may not be able to attend the games, AETN Sports enables talented young athletes to connect with college recruiters and potential scholarships.

“We are extremely excited to partner with AETN in broadcasting our state championship games,” AAAAssistant Executive Director Derek Walter said. “For athletes in Arkansas, playing in a state championship is one of the biggest events in their lives.

“Being able to broadcast these events on statewide television will help make the championship stage even bigger.”

The Arkansas high school football state finals will air on AETN Sports at the following times:

• 5A – Friday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m.

• 6A – Saturday, Dec. 1, at noon.

• 7A – Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

• 2A – Friday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.

• 3A – Saturday, Dec. 8, at noon.

• 4A – Saturday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

Games will also be archived at aetn.org/sports, allowing coaches, players, families, college recruiters and others to watch at their convenience.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), participation in high school sports and activities contributes to higher grades; increased attendance and graduation rates; improved time management skills; improved problem-solving skills, social behavior, persistence, creativity and selfcontrol; greater sense of belonging and community; and a feeling of being part of something bigger than oneself.

Some weekend programming will be preempted during the broadcast of state championship games.

An up-to-date schedule with options for email reminders and calendar syncing is available at aetn.org/schedule.

The Arkansas Activities Association is the statewide governing body for athletics and activities in Arkansas. The AAA's mission is to promote the value of participation in interscholastic activities in the AAA member schools and to provide services to the schools in a fair and impartial manner while assisting and supporting their efforts to develop thinking, productive and prepared individuals as they become positive, contributing citizens modeling the democratic principles of our state and nation.

The Arkansas Educational Television Network is Arkansas’s only statewide public media network, which enhances lives by providing lifelong learning opportunities for people from all walks of life.

AETN delivers local, award-winning productions and classic, trusted PBS programs aimed at sharing Arkansas and the world with viewers through the distinct channels AETN PBS, AETN Create, AETN PBS KIDS, AETN World and AETN AIRS on SAP.

Audiences can also watch on several digital platforms, and members with AETN Passport have extended on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming. AETN depends on the generosity of Arkansans and the state of Arkansas to continue offering quality programming.

Additional information is available at aetn.org.

AETN is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro) and KETZ (El Dorado).

