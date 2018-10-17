ASU Mid-South announces ‘25 Years on Broadway’ Gala and Hall of Fame Induction

Broadway talent featured in a night of music and memories

ASU Mid-South As a finale event to its year-long 25th anniversary celebration, Arkansas State University Mid-South is producing a night of music and memories. 25 Years on Broadway is the title of the show that will honor the inaugural class of the Mid-South Hall of Fame and showcase venerable talent in a production that will parallel the last twenty-five years at 2000 West Broadway, West Memphis with twenty-five years of the best music from Broadway, New York.

Made possible through the Rockie Smith Endowment for the Arts, the event is scheduled for November 3, 2018, at the Donald W.

Reynolds Center, the iconic building on the campus of ASU Mid-South.

Those being inducted into the initial class of the Mid-South Hall of Fame are: Mr. Solon Anthony, Mr.

William L. Barbour Jr., Dr.

Barbara Baxter, Mr. Alex Coulter, Dr. Glen Fenter, Mr. Thomas Goldsby Jr., Mr. William K. Ingram Sr., Mr. Lloyd McCuiston, Mr.

A.B. Smith Jr., and Rev.

Mary Meux Toney.

Nominated by the Hall of Fame committee of the ASU Mid-South Foundation, the honorees received unanimous approval by its Board of Directors. The purpose of the awards is to recognize and honor individuals who have contributed in a significant manner to the vision and mission of the college. These contributions include leadership service in the community, state, nation or world, supportive counsel, and continued and persistent involvement which adds value to the College and/or its Foundation.

Lucie Brackin, a member of the nominating committee who presented the inaugural slate to the Foundation Directors said, “There are so many people who have championed our college in these 25 years.

Narrowing a foundational list was a truly difficult task. We feel that this first list represents those individuals who were primary in the establishment of the college and it includes leaders in the original College and Foundation Board of Trustees and Directors, the original executive administration, and those whose work in the Arkansas Legislature allowed for the creation of a community college here in Crittenden County.”

“Without fail, when we informed the inductees or their family members about the award, each was humbled and very quick to note that there were many people involved in the success of this institution,” added Dr. Debra West, Chancellor for ASU Mid-South. “They were very honored to be selected, but expressed that the founding and continued success of Mid-South was truly the result of the hard work and contributions of dozens of individuals and the passion and support of an entire community.”

The ASU Mid-South Foundation Board agreed to induct a Hall of Fame class every five years, or sooner if situations warrant. “All of our supporters, contributors, and proponents are worthy of recognition. We have a remarkable 25 year history because this community deeply believes in what we do and stands behind our mission and vision. This is but the first of many hall of fame inductions that will celebrate those individuals in our community who have made a difference in the lives of the citizens of Crittenden County through their support of this college,” Dr. West added.

Similar to an awards show such as the Oscars and Grammys, 25 Years on Broadway will star Broadway composer and musical director, Keith Thompson and Philip Fortenberry, piano virtuoso who has performed in numerous Broadway musicals in addition to Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center. They will be joined by vocalists whose credits include numerous Broadway shows.

Tickets for the November 3rd event are $150 per person and includes the evening’s entertainment, a lovely dinner and cocktails. Reserved tables of eight are available at $1,000. For more information, contact Diane Hampton at the ASU Mid-South Foundation (870)733-6880 or dhampton@ asumidsouth.edu.

Tickets may also be purchased online at www.asumidsouth.edu/25year-gala/.

For more information about ASU Mid-South, visit www.asumidsouth.edu.

Arkansas State University Mid- South is a public twoyear institution of higher education with an opendoor admission policy, serving Crittenden County, Arkansas and the surrounding areas. The College is committed to enriching lives through high quality educational programming that fosters student success, workforce development, and lifelong learning.

Photo courtesy of ASU Mid-South

By Diane Hampton