Jr. Lady Pats are 5A East Runners-Up

The Marion Junior High Lady Patriots Volleyball team completed the 2018 season this past Saturday, finishing as runner- up in the 5A East District Tournament at MacArthur Jr. High in Jonesboro. The Patriots defeated the Mountain Home Junior Lady Bombers on their way to the championship game, where they fell to host MacArthur. The Jr. Lady Pats completed their season with an overall record of 19-7.

Photos courtesy of Marion School District

Submitted photo