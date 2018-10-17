Our View

Henderson may fare well in Delta, likely nowhere else

Now, it is very obvious that Crittenden County and much of the delta region are favorites among Democratic politicians, and we suspect that this party’s gubernatorial candidate Jared Henderson will garner voter support for obvious reasons.

It is a known fact that unless a politician is a registered Democrat it is almost certain chances of gaining voter support is highly unlikely and for that one reason incumbent Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson won’t leave much of an impression at the polls this Nov. 6.

But, with that said, it really doesn’t matter because, first, the delta region has very little influence in statewide elections and, second, the majority of Arkansas voters, particularly those in the growing and prosperous northwest region of the state tend to support Republican candidates, as evident in their support for Hutchinson, who is seeking his second four-year term, which current polls show he will get re-elected.

Nevertheless, as any seasoned politician will say, never, ever take an opponent for granted and in this particular race it is Henderson going around telling anyone who will listen that he’ll doll out hefty raises to all teachers, regardless of their competency levels and his latest superficial promise is to bring small businesses to rural communities. He’s saying his ideas are bolder and will give more people opportunity, ideas that seem shallow and lack substance.

Oh, and here’s is something that voters in the delta should embrace and that’s his dislike of the governor’s work requirement for the thousands of Arkansans taking full advantage of Arkansas’ version of Obamacare, the government’s subsidized health care for those on Medicaid.

Naturally, Henderson is opposed to the governor’s latest proposal to cut individual income taxes as well as reducing the number of tax tables from three to just one and gradually cut the state’s rate from 6.9 percent to 5.9 percent.

Henderson would rather raise teacher pay from the current entry level salary of $31,800 to $38,894 within the next four years, spend more of our tax dollars on infrastructure, broadband Internet and roads.

On gun issues, this Democratic gubernatorial hopeful is opposed to the state’s new enhanced concealed-carry program in which over 6,000 Arkansans have such permits, and that doesn’t include the 225,180 Arkansans who have in their possession concealed carry permits.

Henderson is also opposed to allowing trained school staff from being armed.

And, as far as road issues go, Hutchinson isn’t sure what plan to support for additional revenue for state road needs and says he favors putting any proposal before voters.

Henderson’s obvious lack of knowing what past and current lawmakers have put together over the many years, including the formation of special highway commissions to come up with a multitude of ideas and suggestions, just says he would form another commission to come up with sources of revenue. It might be suggested that Mr. Henderson do a little research as to what former Gov. Mike Beebe has done and well as what Hutchinson’s commission has come up with as ideas to fund road needs.

It appears this particular race for governor boils down to Democrat verses Republican, and who has the most experience or qualifications in running a multi-billion state government.