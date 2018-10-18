Anglers seeing bumper crop of crappie across the state

Crappie stacking up for Arkansas fishermen

From the Arkansas & Fish Commission

From Norfork Lake to the big lakes in southwest Arkansas such as DeGray and Greeson, we're getting reports of crappie stacking up around the brush, as noted in this week's Fishing Report.

Fishing Report. The angler from all over the state.

The angler in the photo was out on Norfork Lake with guide Lou Gabric.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for stripers at Norfork, better to look in their migration haunts and not on the main lake, guide Tom Reynolds notes. Meanwhile, reports from the Arkansas River pools around Little Rock are that bass are biting good to excellent. Tony Zimmerman says your best bet is to fish around rocky points with small shad-colored swimbaits, Rat-L-Traps and green pumpkin Brush Hogs.

Rainbow trout fishing remains excellent in and around Cotter on the White River, according to our reports. Also, look for good water in the Little Red River after the midweek storms move through, as five hours of generation is expected Wednesday that should clear up the water there.

