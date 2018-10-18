Brent Collins

Brent Collins, 62, of West Memphis, passed away Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at VA Hospital. He leaves a daughter, Shontrell Robinson of Memphis, Tennessee; a son, Brent Baker of West Memphis; a step father, Lewis James of West Memphis; a sister, Helen Johnson of Memphis; two brothers, Isaac Collins of West Memphis and Michael Collins of Memphis; and a host of grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home. Services Friday, 11 a.m. also at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home with burial in Birdeye National Cemetery.