HOROSCOPE

For Friday, October 19, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is an easygoing day because you are in a gentle mood. You feel affectionate about someone. Or by contrast, you just might want to spend time alone in a dreamy reverie.

You might idealize a friend or a partner today. Possibly, in a discussion with someone else, you want to do something to make the world a better place, perhaps to help someone. (Bravo.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Be aware that you are noticed today. For whatever reason, you are high-viz. Perhaps this is a good thing, because you can use your visibility to help someone or speak up on his or her behalf.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Feelings of escapism are strong today! You want to 'get away from all this.' The art of other cultures might also inspire you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Because you feel sympathetic toward others today, you might be tempted to give away the farm. Generosity is a good thing. Do what you can, but protect your own interests as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) A conversation with a close friend or partner will be mutually sympathetic today. You will share ideas and feelings, and perhaps look for ways to join efforts and help someone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A co-worker might come to you for advice today. Or perhaps he or she needs a sympathetic ear. Either way, you will comply because you do feel sympathetic.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will enjoy the art and creative efforts of others. You will also like to express your own creativity. Enjoy romance, sports and playful times with children.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) It will please you to cocoon at home today and relax. If you can, give yourself this break, because you deserve it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You might spend time today daydreaming or being lost in worlds of fantasy. That's OK; we all need days like this. You might get some inspirational ideas!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Be careful spending money today, because you will be tempted by luxury and elegance. You might go overboard. Don't do anything you will regret later. Keep your receipts.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with your ruler, Neptune. This makes you feel compassionate, tenderhearted and a bit dreamy.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are compassionate, friendly and fair-minded. You bring enthusiastic creativity to any project that you do. This year it's time to embrace change and new opportunities. Expect excitement and stimulation! Get ready to act fast. Make your personal freedom one of your goals this year.

