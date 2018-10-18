Sports Briefs

•

— Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone. The Blue Devils are on the road this week, traveling to Jacksonville.

***

• Marion Patriots on the Radio — Catch all the Marion Patriots Football action every Friday night this season, beginning at 7 p.m., on KWYN Country 92.5 FM. On the radio or on your phone. The Patriots are on the road this week, traveling to Pine Bluff.

***

• Earle Bulldogs Football — The Earle Bulldogs (6-1, 4-0 in 2A East Region 6) will host the Hazen Hornets (6-0, 4-0 in 2A East Region 6) in a battle of teams undefeated in conference play. Game time is 7 p.m.

in Earle.

***

• WMCS Football — The West Memphis Christian Black Knights (5-3) will travel to Louisville, Mississippi, to take on the Grace Christian Eagles this Friday night, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

***

• MYSA Basketball — Registration for the Marion Youth Sports Association’s Fall 2018-2019 Basketball Season is now open. Sign up online at www.goMYSA.com, or in person every Saturday from now until Nov. 3, at Brunetti Park from 9 a.m.

until noon.

***

• Boys & Girls Club Fall Sports — The Boys & Girls Club or Crittenden County has Fall Volleyball and Soccer every Tuesday night at the club and at Tilden Rodgers Park in West Memphis. Come out and support these young athletes.

***

• Richland 5K — The annual Richland Elementary 5K Fun Run will be held Oct. 27 with the starting point at Lehr Arena. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The event supports Richland Elementary. T-shirts will be available to purchase. Spirit runner (non-participant) is $12, Long sleeve shirt $15.

5K and T-shirt is $25. Fun Run and T-shirt $15 for short sleeve and $18 for long sleeve. To be guaranteed a shirt, registration forms need to be turned in no later than Friday, Oct.

12. Participants can register day of the race, but not guaranteed a shirt.

***

• Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament — 40& 8 Veterans Club presents the inaugural Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament and Celebration, Saturday, Oct.

27, at 152 Legion Rd., in West Memphis, benefitting their youth sports program.

Registration starts at 10 a.m., “bags fly” at 11 a.m.

Two divisions: Competitive Division is $40 a team (bring your partner); Tailgater Division is $20 a team. Double elimination, prizes for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place teams. Food, drinks, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a 21-and-over bar.

Bring the family! Activities for the kids!

