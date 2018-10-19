Furry friends find forever homes at ‘Homes for Dogs’ event

Coldwell Banker Heritage EhaiffiistsiL Homes sponsors special pet adoption event

By the Evening Times News Staff

Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes, the West Memphis Animal Shelter, the Marion Animal Shelter, MARS and PAWS rescue groups joined hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters around the country for the Coldwell Banker “Homes for Dogs” National Adoption Day this past Saturday The nationwide event was part of the “Homes for Dogs” project, a four-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC and Adopt-APet. com, North America's largest non-profit pet adoption website. The fun included a “Butts for Mutts” promotion selling grilled, smoked pork butts, fall photos with pets, BBQ nachos for sale, reduced cost for microchipping, as well as reduced costs for cat and dog adoptions.

“We count ourselves lucky enough to help people find new homes in Crittenden County every day. Now, we get to extend that service to pets in need. It's a win-win-win,”, said West Memphis Coldwell Banker owner Mike Ford.

Nationally, Coldwell Banker has helped facilitate over 20,000 pet adoptions in the last three years.

At the “Homes for Dogs” Pet Adoption event this past Saturday, many of these critters found forever homes with the help of Mike Ford and Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes. The event also included pet pictures, a Boston butt fundraiser, and more.

Photos by Jane Russell