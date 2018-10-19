HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, October 20, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is definitely a feel-good day! Late in the afternoon or early evening are wonderful times to party with others. Meet friends for dinner or invite the

Your relations with a female friend will be positive today, and you will find that both parties will be generous to each other. This person might introduce you to someone new.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will make a great impression on someone in a position of authority today — a boss, parent or VIP. If you can wangle a work-related travel trip somewhere, you will love it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You will enjoy traveling anywhere today or doing something to expand your universe. You want to meet people who are different and see new things.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Earlier in the day, you might be able to benefit from the wealth or the assets of someone else. But by midafternoon onward, postpone important financial decisions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is an excellent day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others. This evening you might want to entertain at home because people feel optimistic,

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a positive day for those of you who are working. In fact, you might be able to boost your income SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a playful, fun-loving day! Make plans to socialize with others. Accept invitations to party. Enjoy sports events and fun activities with children, because it's that kind of day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You will enjoy a chance to cocoon and relax at home today. It will feel good to be among familiar surroundings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Short trips, conversations with others plus an opportunity to read and write will please you today. After midafternoon, postpone important decisions and major purchases.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) For most of this day, you have ambitious moneymaking ideas. However, by midafternoon, pull in your reins and postpone important purchases and financial decisions until tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter. This encourages domestic peace and harmony. Earlier in the day is a good time for business.

YOU BORN TODAY: You have a charming personality and excellent communication skills. You are optimistic about life and genuinely interested in people. Service to others is your theme this year. Focus on your personal responsibilities to family as well as yourself. Take care of yourself so you are a strong resource. Nurture relationships you value. Explore the arts, enroll in a class.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)