Marriage Licenses

Oct. 12 Perry G. Lomand, 43, of Marion, and Kirkland A. Williams, 43, of Forrest City Jose A. Hernandez, 21, and Hannah R. Pace, 21, both of West Memphis John E. Kinney Jr., 22, and Josie L. Parker, 21, both of West Memphis Oct. 15 Kevin C. Bratcher, 34, of Memphis, and Takela T. Brewer, 35, of West Memphis Billy Q. Holmes, 79, and Joyce A. Teague, 70, both of West Memphis Oct. 16 Kylan M. Jones, 21, of Hensley, and Briana W. Scott, 20, of McGehee Hershel D. Tatum, 36, and Misty M. Hardy, 36, both of Proctor

Divorce Petitions

Oct. 1 Dana Rackley vs. Hassell “Robert” Rackley Oct. 2 Carli Whitaker vs. Jordan Whitaker Cicely Perry vs. Kimarley

Perry

Oct. 4 Emily Dawn McGaugh Matthew Thomas McGaugh Oct. 5 Stephanie Cheryl Martin vs. Charles Martin Oct. 8 Richard W. Lee Jr. vs. Maranda Y. Lyons Oct. 9 Amy Guiltner vs. Jason Guiltner

Marion Police Reports 10-01-18 / 10-08-18

10-01-18 – 9:23am – 117 Chestnut – Assault on a Family Member 10-01-18 – 9:30am – 117 Chestnut – Domestic Battery 10-01-18 – 1:03pm – I-55 East Service Road – Forgery 10-01-18 – 10:30am – 39 Willow – Terroristic Threatening 10-01-18 – 8:00am – 604 Stewart – Harassing Communications 10-01-18 – 5:31pm – 339 Park – General Information 10-02-18 – 12:31am – 341 Shiloh – Request for Arrest 10-02-18 – 12:30pm – 526 Countryside – Persons in Disagreement 10-02-18 – 3:12pm – Shiloh Terroristic Threating 10-03-18 – 12:00am – 5001 Hardin Road – Harassing Communications 10-03-18 – 1:44pm – 378 Park – Runaway 10-03-18 – 6:30pm – 961 Lackey – General Information 10-03-18 – 7:00pm – 302 West Lake – Domestic Battery / Terroristic Threatening 10-03-18 – 11:00pm – 302 West Lake – Criminal Trespass 10-03-18 – 2:30am – 252 Blair – Theft by receiving x 2 10-03-18 – 2:30am – 252 Blair – Theft by Receiving x 2 10-04-18 – 8:53am – 300 West Service Road #3 – Theft by Receiving / Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 10-04-18 – 5:30pm – 452 Military Road – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 10-04-18 – 6:30pm – 501 Par General Information 10-04-18 – 6:30pm – 500 Apperson – Dog Bite 10-05-18 – 9:00am – 205 Block – Forgery x 2 10-05-18 – 8:00am – 207 E. Smithdale – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 10-05-18 – 8:00pm – 100 Court – Runaway 10-05-18 – 11:00pm – 515 Par #5 – Aggravated Assault on a Family Member 10-06-18 – 6:30am – 105 Stonehenge Cove – Harassing Communications / Harassment 10-06-18 – 1:00pm – I-55 West Service Road – Found Property 10-06-18 – 2:50pm – 2816 Highway 77 – Persons in Disagreement 10-06-18 – 12:00pm – 463 Meredith – Theft of Property 10-06-18 – 10:30am – 415 Birdie #6 – Theft of Property 10-07-18 – 10:00pm – 812 Grandee Circle – Theft of Vehicle 10-07-18 – 3:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 10-07-18 – 5:00pm – 545 Par Battery / Bullying 10-07-18 – 6:30pm – 452 Military Road – Theft of Property 10-07-18 – 9:00pm – I-55 East Service Road – Possession of a SCH VI with Purpose to Deliver / Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms 10-07-18 – 8:30pm – 838 BLVD Orleans – Theft of Vehicle 10-08-18 – 6:00pm – 413 Birdie #13 – General Information

West Memphis Police Reports 10/1/18 – 10/8/18

10/1/18 0:37 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 10/1/18 0:55 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 10/1/18 1:49 148 Kelly RD HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE REPEATEDLY, OR CAUSE TO RING REPEATED 10/1/18 2:03 East Broadway/ East Grove POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/1/18 3:06 Broadway Avenue/ Ingram boulevard POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 10/1/18 3:59 2050 E Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/1/18 4:02 Stuart Street / North 26th Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 10/1/18 6:39 606 N 32Nd ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS ATA STRUCTURE WITH PURPOSE TO INJURY OR DAMAGE PROPERTY 10/1/18 8:49 814 Dover RD FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 10/1/18 9:32 1404 S Mcauley DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY

DESTROYS

10/1/18 11:19 392 Three Forks RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 10/1/18 10:10 518 Dover RD HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 10/1/18 10:10 604 N 32Nd ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 10/1/18 10:43 331 W Barton Ave. TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 10/1/18 12:24 125 W Broadway AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 10/1/18 12:58 302 WMadison AVE LOITERING 10/1/18 13:53 626 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 10/1/18 14:01 2050 E Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 10/1/18 14:18 North OK Street / East Broadway Ave POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 10/1/18 14:55 305 Ingram BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 10/1/18 15:20 2910 Autumn AVE 155 BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES

INJURY

10/1/18 17:27 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 10/1/18 18:13 2050 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 10/1/18 18:24 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 10/1/18 18:34 210 W Jackson AVE H15 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/1/18 18:45 1908 E Madison AVE RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 10/2/18 1:05 1550 Ingram BLVD A DISORDERLY CONDUCT 10/2/18 1:54 Walker/East Jackson FAILURE TO APPEAR 10/2/18 1:59 507 Gibson AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 10/2/18 3:00 1100 Ingram BLVD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 10/2/18 9:46 South 10th street / East Broadway Ave Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 10/2/18 9:51 612 Pryor DR FOUND PROPERTY 10/2/18 11:57 600 W Broadway AVE 1 LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 10/2/18 14:23 North Avalon/ Ross POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/2/18 14:52 1611 Missouri ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 10/2/18 16:54 331 S Worthington DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/3/18 0:48 100 Court FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 10/3/18 7:54 4361 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/3/18 8:54 1226 Winchell ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 10/3/18 11:06 512 Rice ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY

DAMAGE)

10/3/18 13:12 Hwy 70/ Hwy 147 GENERAL INFORMATION 10/3/18 16:22 1414 E Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 10/3/18 22:49 Missouri St./E. Service Rd. FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 10/3/18 23:38 2307 Wheeler AVE 196 A BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/4/18 1:25 909 N Redding ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/4/18 2:05 North 14th Street/ Thompson DISORDERLY CONDUCT / OBSTRUCTS VEHICULAR OR PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC 10/4/18 2:29 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 10/4/18 2:49 Ingram/Broadway POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 10/4/18 3:07 215 W Jackson AVE HARASSMENT / STRIKE, SHOVES, KICKS, OFFENSIVE PHYSICAL CONTACT, OR THREATE 10/4/18 3:39 909 N Redding ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/4/18 3:49 909 N Redding ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/4/18 4:10 850 Stephens BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 10/4/18 4:33 13th / Tyler DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 10/4/18 6:28 906 Ingram BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 10/4/18 8:29 626 E Broadway AVE FILING FALSE REPORT WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY 10/4/18 9:22 W. Oliver / N. Rhodes PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 10/4/18 10:57 429 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/4/18 13:19 501 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/4/18 15:05 14 th / E. Broadway REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 10/4/18 15:10 1600 N 6Th ST BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 10/4/18 15:14 798 W Service RD GENERAL INFORMATION 10/4/18 16:10 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 10/4/18 17:25 626 E Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 10/7/18 21:49 North 7th Street/Thompson Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/4/18 20:45 5934 Us Hwy 70 POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/4/18 21:05 626 E Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 10/4/18 23:21 600 W Broadway AVE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 10/4/18 23:48 1230 Missouri ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 10/5/18 0:09 Ingram / Thompson DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 10/5/18 2:54 825 N College BLVD POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 10/5/18 2:57 2307 Wheeler AVE 196 A BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/5/18 3:17 E Service Road/Ingram DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 10/5/18 4:03 2113 E Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 10/5/18 3:35 19th street / Broadway Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 10/5/18 4:21 1800 Missouri ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 10/5/18 10:19 Glen Baliey Drive / Space Center Street LOITERING 10/5/18 12:43 420 S Avalon ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 10/5/18 14:19 750 W Service RD GENERAL INFORMATION 10/5/18 15:06 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 10/5/18 16:35 Barton Avenue/Wilson Street LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (INJURY/DEATH) 10/5/18 17:13 501 W Broadway AVE HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 10/5/18 18:24 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 10/5/18 18:45 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 10/5/18 18:52 1103 N Missouri ST FORGERY 10/5/18 22:14 2910 White ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/6/18 2:05 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 10/6/18 5:26 604 S 10Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 10/6/18 13:11 1800 Missouri ST 1 Robbery – Aggravated 10/6/18 18:38 Broadway Avenue/Railroad tracks GENERAL INFORMATION 10/6/18 21:36 708 S Roselawn DR GENERAL INFORMATION 10/6/18 23:44 203 E Polk AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/7/18 1:45 1550 Ingram BLVD A PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 10/7/18 2:04 265 W Broadway ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 10/6/18 21:12 Missouri Street/S. Worthington POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 10/7/18 3:18 Ingram Boulevard / North Gathings Drive DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 10/7/18 3:56 1800 N Missouri ST PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 10/7/18 7:01 3958 E Service RD 25 GENERAL INFORMATION 10/7/18 8:29 901 Martin Luther King Jr DR BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 10/7/18 9:25 307 N 34Th ST FOUND PROPERTY 10/7/18 11:18 2007 E Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 10/7/18 12:06 801 Holiday DR HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 10/7/18 13:23 East Broadway Avenue / North 11th Street FAILURE TO COMPLY TO COURT ORDER – ARREST MADE 10/7/18 18:23 606 Arlington DR GENERAL INFORMATION 10/8/18 0:14 3000 E Broadway ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 10/8/18 0:36 2315 E Service RD GENERAL INFORMATION 10/8/18 1:00 905 Deaunta Farrow DR 438 POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 10/8/18 4:40 2500 N Gathings DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/8/18 5:44 1550 Ingram BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION