Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

www.agfc.com

Lake Poinsett

Seth Boone at Lake Poinsett State Park said, “Lake Poinsett has tons of life jumping out of it! Crickets, grasshoppers, frogs, deer and just about any other creature except our lovely fish. That being said, Lake Poinsett State Park is remaining open for anglers for bait sales and camping. I hear Lake Hogue did really well this past week ahead of the storms for crappie on live minnows.” While Lake Poinsett is closed to anglers until 2020 for extensive repairs, there are other lakes in the immediate area to check out, including Lake Charles and, as Seth mentioned, Lake Hogue. Also, the AGFC’s Family and Community Fishing Program is stocking the pond at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina (870-6704496) said the water is clear and is at normal level. The surface temperature wasn’t reported. Fishing was a little off this week, with only crappie catches being report. Anglers report using minnows. They were also selling a lot of crickets at the marina this week. No reports on bream, bass or catfish.

Spring River

Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies and Guides said Water levels are running at 250 cfs and water clarity is clear. The river has been very low. Casts downstream with a slow strip back have been very productive with Woollies or big nymphs. On the tough days a Y2K fished below an indicator with a small nymph dropper is the ticket. Hot pink Trout Magnets and a silver Little Cleo are working great with spinning gear. Fish the Trout Magnet just off the bottom of the river. And cast downstream and work slow retrieve back upstream.

(John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter said the Spring River is navigable. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfolk rivers. Canoe season is almost over. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms and Y2Ks.