Tips and tricks to preserve Freeze.

your kill

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist

• Bird Care

Select birds in full plumage-no pin feathers.

Tuck the head under a wing.

Place the bird in a plastic grocery bag and wrap snugly.

Freeze.

• Fish Care

Handle the fish with care to avoid fin or scale damage.

Place the fish in a wet towel or T-shirt, then put the fish in a plastic garbage bag and lay flat.

Wrap the fish up tightly and tape up around the fish.

***

• Deer Care

Do not split past the brisket.

Avoid cutting the skin at the throat.

Leave the cape as long as possible.

Place in a large garbage bag and freeze promptly.

If freezing is not possible, take it to your taxidermist as soon as possible.

• Other Tips

Keep the skin cool and dry!

Do not “gut” small game, birds, and fish!

If you have any questions or problems, do not hesitate to call your local taxidermist.

Lakeside Taxidermy 870-732-0455 or 901482-3430 jhcriner@ hotmail.com