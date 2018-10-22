Blue Devils win 3-0 in Overtime

West Memphis prevails in rain- soaked struggle with Jacksonville

WM School District JACKSONVILLE — The West Memphis Blue Devils bid farewell on Friday night to Jan Crow Stadium, the site of only one loss in the last 25 years, and to the current campus of Jacksonville High School.

Their last game at The Crow will be remembered for a while for many reasons.

But the biggest reason is because junior placekicker Colin Clark won the game 3-0 with a 24-yard field goal in overtime. The second is because senior standout defensive lineman Hasani Adams recovered a fumble on the ensuing overtime possession to secure the Blue Devil victory.

It could have been a devastating night for the team which is the overwhelming odds-on favorite to win the 6A-East Conference championship. With most observers thinking the Blue Devils would have an easy time of it in Jacksonville, the weather had other ideas. Rain began at a steady pace about an hour before kickoff and it did not let up one bit as The Old Crow's natural grass surface took a pounding. Jacksonville's new high school, which may or may not be open for business in the 2019-2020 school year, will also include a brand new football stadium equipped with an artificial surface that will be much more conducive to withstand the type of pounding Mother Nature threw at it on Friday night.

Because of all that, however, it was almost impossible for either team to generate any semblance of an offense.

Puddles were everywhere.

Footing was treacherous.

Uniforms bore the evidence.

West Memphis (8-0 overall, 5-0 in the conference) churned out a pedestrian 159 yards of offense, all of it on the ground, while Jacksonville (3-5, 1-4) barely stayed out of the negative range with 11 total yards.

In fact, Jacksonville garnered minus 2 yards of rushing.

'Conditions were horrible,' Blue Devil head coach Billy Elmore said, succinctly. 'I'm proud of what we were able to accomplish, but I wasn't proud of the way we went about it. These were about as bad a field conditions and weather conditions as I've ever played in or coached in.'

After only the first few minutes it was apparent that the game was destined to overtime, although West Memphis had two apparent touchdowns melted away.

Early in the third quarter, senior speedster Devin Olloway, who was uninvolved in the offense in the first half as both teams figured the best option was to run it between the tackles and avoid costly turnovers, had his number called.

Olloway sped 59 yards for a touchdown, but the score was wiped off due to a block in the back at the line of scrimmage.

Second, Latavian Thomas, who was flat-out fatigued at the end of the game and his uniform caked with mud, was in the clear and racing toward the end zone, but he bobbled possession at the Jacksonville 15 and just fell on the ball.

The Blue Devils couldn't push it in from there.

'Honestly, I don't think that was a block in the back on the first one,' Elmore said. 'I think the (Jacksonville) guy rolled into it. The other one, on the fumble, that's just a kid trying to make a play and the ball just slipped out of his hands. I mean, the kid wanted to score worse than anybody.'

Thomas rushed it 35 times for 135 yards.

Jacksonville's best chance to score in regulation came on the first snap of the second quarter when Mason Wallace intercepted an Owens McConnell pass and was free down the sideline. But West Memphis junior linebacker Kendarious Moore used his speed to knock Wallace out of bounds at the Blue Devil 25.

In overtime, the Blue Devils had the first possession and it stalled at the 3 after three downs before a procedure penalty scooted the ball back to the 8. That's when Elmore called on Clark to win it.

Clark said a Jacksonville defender may have gotten a finger on his kick, but that it had plenty of steam to get over the cross bar.

'It was nerve wracking for sure,' Clark said. 'I was just trying to tell myself to lock my ankle and follow through. I think somebody got a finger on it, but all I wanted to do was keep my head down.'

Adams' play sealed the victory when he recovered a bobbled snap out of the shotgun by Jacksonville's Isaac Johnson, operating out of the Wildcat.

'It was a defensive game all the way,' said a very winded Adams after the game. 'I don't even remember seeing the snap fumbled. I just saw the ball on the ground and I went after it.'

The Blue Devils can now focus on Pine Bluff at home this week. The Zebras lost at home Friday night to Marion 28-20. A win over Pine Bluff would clinch at least a tie for the conference title. Jonesboro, now 4-1 after a 41-17 win over Searcy, has one league loss, but the Blue Devils own the tiebreaker.

By Billy Woods