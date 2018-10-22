Grizzlies win home opener

Memphis beats Atlanta, loses JaMychal Green to jaw injury

www.nba.com/grizzlies The Memphis Grizzlies will be forced into playing “small ball” with the news of JaMychal Green’s impending absence.

On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies found plenty of positivity in their homeopening victory over the Atlanta Hawks. However, one particular play would have later consequences.

With 8:47 to play in Friday s third quarter, the Hawks’ Alex Poythress collected a steal and ran to the hoop on the fastbreak. The Grizzlies’ JaMychal Green, hustling back to challenge the layup attempt, caught Poythress’ left elbow in the jaw while attempting to block the shot.

By Saturday afternoon, news of the diagnosis made its way into NBA headlines via the Memphis Grizzlies and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While this 2018-19 Grizzlies roster has struggled in the rebounding department, JaMychal Green was the team’s best rebounder last season. He packs the punch in the paint, but has been a nice find for corner jumpers when spacing the floor. Over the next month or so, he will be greatly missed.

This injury does make way for rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. to enter Memphis’ starting lineup, which a large portion of Grizz Nation has been axiously awaiting. Though it is a tad sooner than expected by most, Jackson Jr. is on target for guaranteed success in an expanded role.

Beyond Jaren Jackson Jr., the team does not have much additional depth in the frontcourt. Ivan Rabb remains a raw talent. The Memphis Grizzlies had the goal of limiting Marc Gasol s minutes, too, so he does not get worn down over the long 82-game regular season haul.

From the Memphis Grizzlies