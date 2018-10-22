HOROSCOPE

For Tuesday, October 23, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Guard your money and your possessions today, because something unusual might impact them. Today is a Full Moon day, and everything is up for grabs. Yikes!

Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place. This is why you are more emotional when dealing with others.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Don't worry if you feel distracted today, because it's a Full Moon day. You might be angry, yet you cannot speak up. (Grrrr.)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You might encounter difficulty when dealing with a friend today, especially a female acquaintance. This is due to the Full Moon energy. (Don't get your belly in a rash.)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Relations with parents and bosses might be challenging today because of the Full Moon. However, you cannot ignore the demands of home and family.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Be careful, because this is an accident-prone day due to the energy of the Full Moon. Quite likely, travel plans will be canceled, delayed or changed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Keep an eye on money and finances today. Something to do with shared property, taxes or debt might be unpredictable. Stay on top of financial matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) When dealing with close friends and partners, things are a bit dicey today because the only Full Moon opposite your sign all year is taking place. This means you have to be patient and easy-going.

Something unexpected might impact your health today. Likewise, unpredictable events will occur at your job. (Give yourself extra time to have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected.)

Capricorn parents must be extra vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, social plans might be changed or canceled.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your home routine might be interrupted today. People will be a tad aggressive because of the Full Moon energy. Go slowly and gently.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Be aware of your surroundings today so that you can avoid accidents. Today is a Full Moon day, which tends to magnify or heighten people's feelings.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are a perfectionist. You are assertive about your beliefs, yet you are a cooperative individual. This year you are wrapping up a nine-year cycle. That is why it is a time of completions and taking inventory. Expect to say goodbye to people, places and possessions.

