Patriots outlast Zebras in rain-soaked rumble

Marion’s running game secures 28- 20 win over Pine Bluff

Marion School District The Marion Patriots (6-2 overall, 3-2 6A conference) secured their first winning season since 2011 with Friday’s 28-20 win over the Pine Bluff Zebras (2-51, 2-3). The win came in the middle of a downpour that saw both teams almost entirely commit to running the ball in the second half.

Marion’s offensive numbers nearly doubled the total yards of the Zebras.

The Pats gained a total of 426 yards in 44 plays while holding the Zebras to 218.

“We talked to our kids about doing their jobs all week in practice,” said Marion head coach Keith Houston. “Our kids played extremely well, our coaches put together some great game plans, and we were able to get a tough win in tough weather on the road.”

Junior running back Anthony Price was the largest contributor to the Patriots’ cause, racking up a season-high 241 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Price gained 155 of those yards before halftime.

“We play like we practice and I had a good week on the practice field,” said Price after the game. “I have to give most of the credit to my offensive line again. They busted their butts and gave me some running room.”

The heavy rains started in the middle of the second quarter, which is also where Marion’s passing stats end. Sophomore Daedrick Cail completed five of his eleven passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

All but one of the pass completions were caught by Markel Wynn. The other pass was caught by Joyrion Chase for a 66yard touchdown.

The Zebras started with the ball and marched until they stalled at fourth and two from their own 49 yard line. Pine Bluff caught the Patriots off guard and faked the punt, taking the ball and a fresh set of downs to the Marion 26 yard line.

Two plays later, Zebra quarterback Shauwn Howell connected with receiver Berkarion Black for a 23-yard touchdown to cap the 7-play, 70-yard drive. The following twopoint conversion was unsuccessful, but Pine Bluff had an early 6-0 lead.

The Zebras forced a three and out on Marion’s first drive, but the Marion defense answered by forcing Pine Bluff to punt on their next possession.

The following Patriot drive tried to establish a passing game as Cail completed three passes to Wynn as they marched down the field. The 7-play, 66-yard drive ended with a 37-yard touchdown run from Price to give the Pats a 7-6 lead.

Pine Bluff responded by returning the following kickoff to the Marion 22 yard line. A penalty pushed them back to the 27, but Howell’s pass to running back Braylon Moody on the first play gave the Zebras the lead again at 12-6.

Momentum did not stay with the Zebras for long.

Two plays after the Pine Bluff touchdown, Chase broke two tackles on a slant route and scored from 66-yards out. Kicker Dylan Pieri made his second PAT of the night, and Marion had a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Patriot defense forced a three and out and gave their offense the ball at their 31 yard line following the Pine Bluff punt.

Price took the first play of the next drive 64 yards to the Zebra five yard line.

He found the endzone three plays later on a fouryard run, giving the Pats a 21-12 lead.

The tenacity of the Patriot defense forced another three and out from the Zebras. The following seven-yard punt did not do Pine Bluff any favors and Marion started their next drive from the Zebra 44.

Three plays into the following drive, sophomore quarterback Daedrick Cail showed off his athletic ability. With the pocket collapsing around him, Cail rolled out of the pocket and ran 39 yards to the Pine Bluff three yard line.

Price completed his hat trick on the next play, and Pieri’s kick gave the Pats a 28-12 lead. Both teams traded a pair of empty possessions, and the Pats went into halftime with a two touchdown lead.

The rain was at its heaviest at the end of halftime and continued to come down steadily until the end of the fourth quarter. The weather forced both teams to change their strategies in the second half.

Both teams punted to start the third quarter before Marion got the ball at their own 22 yard line. Price added a 54-yard run on the first play, but a fumbled snap was recovered by the Zebras at their own 11.

The teams battled the weather during a pair of empty drives before Pine Bluff got the ball two possessions later at their 23 yard line. Pine Bluff trailed by two touchdowns, but took their time going down the field and scored at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The 11-play drive ended with a one-yard score on fourth and goal. The twopoint conversion was successful and trimmed the Marion lead down to 2820.

Marion was forced to punt on their following possession and gave the Zebras the ball at their 23 yard line trailing by eight with less than four minutes left.

Pine Bluff was in trouble early in the drive, but converted a fourth down conversion on fourth and one from their 38 yard line.

Howell tried to go to Black two plays later, but the pass left Howell’s hand awkwardly and was intercepted by Marion safety Kenta Jones.

Pine Bluff forced a three and out and got the ball one more time, but failed to convert on fourth down. Cail took a knee with around thirty seconds on the clock, and the Patriots claimed their sixth win of the year.

Up next for the Patriots is the Jacksonville Titans (35, 1-4) for senior night.

Marion won six of the last eight games against the Titans.

Jacksonville has been shutout in three of their five conference games this season and scored a total of 30 points in those games. Marion has scored a total of 146 over the same stretch.

Kickoff against the Titans on Friday, October 26 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

By Tyler Bennett