Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio — Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone. The Blue Devils are at home this week, taking on Pine Bluff.

***

• Marion Patriots 28, Pine Bluff 20 — Catch all the Marion Patriots Football action every Friday night this season, beginning at 7 p.m., on KWYN Country 92.5 FM. On the radio or on your phone. The Patriots are back home this week, taking on Jacksonville.

***

West Memphis Christian 34, Greenville Academy 27 — The West Memphis Christian Black Knights defeated the Greenville Academy Saints on the road last week to secure a spot in the MAIS State playoffs. WMCS takes on the Memphis (Arlington) Nighthawks this week on the road. Game time is 7 p.m.

***

• Hazen Hornets 34, Earle Bulldogs 12 — The Earle Bulldogs (6-2, 4-1 in 2A East Region 6) fell to the Hazen Hornets (7-0, 5-0 in 2A East Region 6) in a battle of teams undefeated in conference play. Earle travels to Des Arc this week. Game time is 7 p.m. in Earle.

***

• MYSA Basketball —

Registration for the Marion Youth Sports Association’s Fall 2018-2019 Basketball Season is now open. Sign up online at www.goMYSA.com, or in person every Saturday from now until Nov. 3, at Brunetti Park from 9 a.m. until noon.

***

• Boys & Girls Club Fall Sports — The Boys & Girls Club or Crittenden County has Fall Volleyball and Soccer every Tuesday night at the club and at Tilden Rodgers Park in West Memphis. Come out and support these young athletes.

***

• Richland 5K — The annual Richland Elementary 5K Fun Run will be held Oct. 27 with the starting point at Lehr Arena. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The event supports Richland Elementary. T-shirts will be available to purchase.