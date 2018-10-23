And then there were two…

Dodgers vs. Red Sox in 2018 World Series

It took two tie-breakers, two wild card games, four division series and a Game Seven in the NLCS, but the match-up is set for the 2018 World Series.

After dispatching the Houston Astros 4-1 in the American League Championship Series, the Boston Red Sox only had to sit back and wait to see who would take home the National League pennant and represent the Senior Circuit in the Fall Classic.

That turned out to be the Los Angeles Dodgers who turned around a late season slump at just the right time and ousted the Milwaukee Brewers from the playoffs with a 4-3 series win in the NLCS on Saturday.

It doesn’t get more “baseball” than Red Sox vs.

Dodgers (OK, maybe Yankees vs. Cardinals), with the East Coast vs. the West Coast, and a World Series Championship on the line.

For much of the 2018 MLB season, it was the Red Sox and then everybody else. Boston won 108 games this season and even with the Yankees winning 100, still ran away with the American League East. The BoSox easily dispatched the Yanks in the division series before ousting the Astros who impressively won 103 themselves before their bats went to sleep in October.

For LA, the road to the World Series was a little bumpier. The Dodgers had to first win a Game 163 against the Rockies before securing the NLWest. But then, upstart Atlanta proved no match for the Dodger bats. The Brewers, however, took LA to the limit, forcing a Game 7 in the NLCS, which the Dodgers won 5-1.

Game One of the 2018 World Series is tonight in Boston. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on FOX.

By Ralph Hardin