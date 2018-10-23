Does group B strep status carry over between pregnancies?

Benton Co. Justice of the Peace Candidate Arrested for Forgery

BENTON COUNTY – A Benton County Justice of the Peace candidate was arrested Tuesday evening for forgery in the first degree.

Parker Zielinski, 38, is running on the Democratic ticket for Benton County Justice of the Peace District 5. Zielinski faces a forgery charge and a contempt charge from 2016.

He is currently being held at the Benton County Jail on a $4,500 bond. Zielinski's court date is November 26. He is running against Republican candidate Carrie Smith.

Woman Carjacked At Little Rock

Apartment Complex

LITTLE ROCK – Police are investigating after a woman was robbed of her car at a Little Rock apartment complex Tuesday.

Officers were called at 7:31 p.m. to Governor's Park Apartments at 7820 W.

Capitol Avenue, off South Rodney Parham Road.

Deborah Hester, 66, said she'd left her gray 2016 Hyundai Elantra running as she unloaded items from the car, according to a police report. Hester got into the car and tried to close the door when she saw two men wearing all back were approaching her. One of the men pulled the door open and forced her out. The two men then got into the car and drove away.

No injuries were reported.

Hester said her purse and cellphone were in the vehicle when it was stolen, according to the report.

The robbers were described only as black. Detailed descriptions were not available. Police searched the area but made no arrests.

Arkansas Couple Wins $3 Million In Mega Millions lottery

SHERIDAN — A couple from Sheridan is $3 million richer.

Timothy Burdess and Christina Vandiver are engaged. They met because their sons are in the same class. Both are 12 years old and autistic. They said the lottery money takes a weight off their shoulders.

'Thank God my kids are going to be taken care of …

that's where a great portion of the money is going,' Burdess said.