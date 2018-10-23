Earle falls to Hazen in key conference match-up

Bulldogs come up short against Class 2A powerhouse

news@theeveningtimes.com

They lost a battle, but they still have plenty to play for and can still win the war the next time in the playoffs and make it to the state championship game.

That was the after game advice Earle Bulldogs head coach Albert Coleman. had for his team after falling to Hazen 3412 in soggy 2A-6 showdown of the two powerhouses Friday.

Number 2 ranked Hazen (7-0) remained undefeated and secured the conference championship, while No. 5 ranked Earle (6-2, 4-1) saw its six game home undefeated streak come to an end and will now look to knock off Des Arc in its quest to get the second seed home playoff spot.

Earle committed five big turnovers on the night against the Hornets which took away opportunities for the Bulldogs to get into the end zone and allowed Hazen to capitalize on the mistakes.

“Hazen is a good team,” Coleman said. “They’ve got a good coach. So we knew what we were in for.

At some point you’re going to have to play a good ball club. We just had too many turnovers and mistakes. But, I’d rather lose to them now than later.”

Earle forced Hazen to turn the ball over on downs on its first possession, but fumbled on its own 34 yard line which was recovered by the Hornets leading to a four yard touchdown run to make it 6-0 with 3:03 to play in the first.

Hazen then made it 12-0 on a 35 yard run by Tarrall Penn with 11:45 to go in the second.

The Bulldogs got on the board after quarterback Tavarius Thomas connected with Leandre Milow on a 34 yard pass to get Earle down to the two yard line.

Thomas punched the ball in on a keeper to make it 12-6 with :34 seconds remaining in the half.

Earle tied it in the third on a 12 yard touchdown reception from Thomas to Milow with 10:04 to play in the third, but that’s the closest the Bulldogs would get.

An offsides penalty against Earle on a third and one situation on the Earle 45 yard line gave Hazen a first down on the Earle 40.

Ay’son Greer scored on a 25-yard run to give Hazen a 20-12 lead with 7:08 to play in the third.

Earle started its next drive on its own 40 yard line and Thomas connected on a 40 yard pass to Milow, but the play was called back on an ineligible man downfield penalty.

Thomas drove the ball down the field connecting on passes of 15 and 12 yards to Alex Coleman, and added another nine yard run to get Earle down to the Hornets 14 yard line. But Earle turned the ball over on a fumble by Quinlan Allen which was recovered by Hazen on its own 10 yard line.

Hazen was forced to punt after four plays, but got the ball back on its own 41 yard line after Coleman fumbled the punt return with time winding down in the third quarter.

Picking up in the fourth quarter, Hazen pushed its way to the Earle 8 yard line and got a first down on a fourth and two situation when the Bulldogs were called on an offsides penalty.

Hazen capitalized on the miscue to make it 26-12 with 8:43 to play in the game.

Earle started its next possession on its own 45 yard line and threatened to score after Thomas got the Bulldogs to the Hazen 6 yard line following a big 31 yard run. His pass intended for Milow though, was picked off by Hazen on its own four yard line.

Green got Hazen some room on a long run to its own 48 yard line and Penn found another hole on the right side to give the Hornets 19 more yards.

An unsportsmanlike conduct call against Earle got Hazen to the 10 yard line and the Hornets scored two plays later on a four yard run with 2:38 left to play to make it 34-12.

Earle’s last drive of the game ended when Thomas’s pass was picked off giving the Hornets the ball back on their own 20 yard line. Hazen let the clock expire with :16 seconds remaining and celebrated the big win with fans on the field.

Penn ended the night for Hazen with four touchdowns.

Offensively for the Bulldogs, Thomas had 21 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown and was 3-of-8 passing for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Leandre Milow has two catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Coleman said the team played well, but costly turnovers took away their chances to win the game.

“When turnovers happen, it demoralizes you,” Coleman said. “It takes the wind out of your sails and it’s hard to get them back up. We knew we would be playing in the rain and we knew we would have to run the ball. But with the turnovers that we had, it just didn’t work.”

Coleman said they have a lot of things to tighten up and work on this week before heading to Des Arc for another key matchup.

A win will secure them a second seed home game.

Des Arc Lost to Hazen earlier in the season but is averaging 36 points a game.

“Des Arc battled with this team,” Coleman said. “It was a good first half but they lost in the second half. Does Arc’s line actually plays better than Hazen’s. But in a power set up Des Arc doesn’t have much speed.”

Coleman said while he is disappointed with the loss, it is better to lose to Hazen now because the Bulldogs will still make the playoffs. “I’m hurt. But it’s one game and we have to be strong,” Coleman said.

“The game came down to who made the most mistakes. The question is, do we fold as a program or go on and learn from our mistakes? It didn’t go our way. That’s alright. It’s not too late for us to make a run to state. We’ve just got to work at it. It’s one game.

We have another one this week and another one after that. Then we’ve got the playoffs. We will watch film and make adjustments. We are either going to be the two seed or the three seed. The second seed draws Junction City.” On a related matter, Earle Junior High will play Thursday night at 7 pm and has a chance to go undefeated.

By Mark Randall