News Briefs

– New culvert being installed on Trigg in Marion/Rivertrace. Please use entrance to Rivertrace on Marion Lake Road. Closed until further notice.

• Early Voting – Now through Monday, Nov. 5. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. On Monday, Nov. 5th time is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the County Court House.

• Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament – Oct. 27, registration starts at 10 a.m., bags fly at 11 a.m. at 40 & 8 Veterans Club, 152 Legion Rd., West Memphis. Competitive Div. $40 a team, bring your partner. Tailgate Div. $20 a team. Double elimination. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams. Food, drinks, door prizes, & 50/50 raffles. 21+ bar. Bring the family, activities for the kids. Contact Jerry at 901-229-6257. 40 & 8 club 870-735-8066.

• Trinity Baptist Church Fall Festival – For the whole family! Saturday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 521 Graham St., West Memphis. Food, Candy, Games and Fun.

• 8th Annual “Clean-Up Blitz” – Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8 to 10 a.m. at West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis. Volunteers will receive free Tshirts. Gloves and trash

• Annual Italian Spaghetti Supper and Fall Carnival – St. Michaels Catholic School Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 405 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Call the school office at 870-735-1730 or just ask a St. Michael Student for ticket sales.

• Annual Richland Elementary 5K Fun Run – Saturday, Oct. 27 with the starting point at Lehr Arena. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The event supports Richland Elementary. T-shirts will be available to purchase. Spirit runner (non-participant) is $12, long sleeve shirt $15. 5K T-shirt is $25. Fun Run and Tshirt $15 for short sleeve and $18 for long sleeve. To be guaranteed a shirt, registration forms need to be turned in no later than Friday, Oct. 12. Participants can register day of the race, but not guaranteed a shirt.

• Heavenly Harvest Festival For Kids – Saturday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Worthington Park. Games, concessions, music, arts & crafts, bounce house, snow cones and lots of candy. Free to community kids. Sponsored by River Church, Great Futures Start Here, Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County, West Memphis Police and Reach His Heart Our Hands.

• First United Methodist Church Fall Festival – Sunday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 215 N. Missouri St., West Memphis, in Deneke Hall. Games, treats, prizes, food and family fun. Costumes encouraged. Everyone is Welcome. All Free.

• St. Bernards Mobile Mammogram Unit at Crittenden County Clinic – Monday, Oct. 29 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis. You are eligible if you are 40 years of age or older and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Bring driver’s license, insurance, Medicare or Medicade card. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for a “Free” mammogram through the BREASTCARE program. No appointment is necessary.

• Halloween Candy Bash – Wednesday, Oct. 31 4 to 6 p.m. at The Evening Times, 1010 Hwy. 77, Marion.

• Trunk or Treat – Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1758 I-55 Service Rd., Marion. Popcorn & drinks, games, candy, music and fun.

• Expungement Clinic – Friday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 513 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Get free legal services including: Sealing a record, protecting your privacy and clearing your criminal history. Appointments required contact Greneda Johnson at 870-972-9224 ext. 2202.

• DeltaARTS Willy Wonka Jr. – Shows will be Nov. 15, Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. Must be available for every performance. For more information call Jayne Stokes at 870-7326260 or email jstokes@deltaarts.org .

• The Nutcracker – Saturday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at EACC, Forrest City. Tickets $25 adults/ $15 children 12 and under.

• Dunbar Creative Learning Center – Now Accepting New Applications “Infant and Toddler Program” Ages 6 weeks to 36 months, 320 Lee Street, Earle (behind the church). Open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-Ins Welcome. State Licensed, C.P.R. Certified. All meals included, experienced care givers. DCC/CCDF Voucher and Self Pay Accepted. For more information call Mrs. Sharla Chase at 870-5145577.

• Commodity Distribution Program – The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas conducts four to five commodity food distributions annually at 20 different sites in 11 counties. Key Food Bank staff, with the help of several local volunteers, set up a one-day food panty at advertised locations throughout the year. Families or individuals are given this food free of charge, and eligibility is based on the household’s combined monthly income. To verify income eligibility contact our USDA coordinator Keith Livesay at klivesay@foodbankofnea.org or at 870-932-3663.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding locations will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd. across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-735-8803 after 4 p.m.

• Families in Transition – provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide 'Safe Dates' Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in 'Safe Dates', please contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• G E M Academy – Inside The Word on the Move Tabernacle, 2703 E. Broadway, West Memphis – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. We offer education enrichment classes for children 1st to 3rd grade. For more information or to register for 2018 contact our School Director Mrs. Marlena Davis at 870-394-4792.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Edmondson Councilmembers Meeting – Meeting permanently changed to 9 a.m. every 2nd Monday of the month.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

Trigg at Military Road Closure