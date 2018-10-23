Q)EO§€(Q)IPE

AMIES(Mærellu21toApri19) TAHJMJi§(Aprii2®toMæy2®) CANOEK(JJium®21toJMy22)

For Wednesday October 24, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today you are focused on financial matters and earnings. However, at a deeper level, you're giving thought to your values and what really matters in life.

The Moon is still in your sign. (You survived the Full Moon in your sign yesterday.) Ask the universe for a favor, because you have a little bit of extra good luck today.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will enjoy working alone or behind the scenes today because it feels better. By the weekend, you will be out there front and center, flying your colors.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) An interaction with a female friend could be significant for you today. This is a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get his or her feedback.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Personal details about your private life might be made public today. (People are talking about you.) You can handle this, because you're comfortable in the limelight.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Do something different today to shake up your routine, because you want some adventure and stimulation! If you can travel somewhere, do so. Grab any chance to learn something new.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Clean up redtape details about taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property so that you can remove those

(JMy23toAmgo22) Amgo to§®pt22) ILÏÏBMA(Sept23to0®tt22)

CAIPMCOIEN(ID)©(So22toJJm.19) AQUAEIUS(Jam«2®toF®k18)

nagging items from the back of your mind. (They never go away on their own.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Be psychologically prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because this is what you have to do. Be accommodating and helpful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) It will give you pleasure to be of service to others today. If you can be helpful to someone, you'll find it rewarding and satisfying.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a playful, prankish, romantic day! Enjoy fun activities with children as well as social diversions and parties. Have fun!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) It will please you to cocoon at home today and have some quiet time just to yourself to do a little navel-gazing and think about things. (Life can go by in such a rush.)

PISCES (Feb. 19to March 20) When talking to others today, you want to get down to the nitty-gritty of things. You don't want to waste time in superficial chitchat — not today.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are affectionate, sympathetic and very persuasive. You take pride in being self-reliant. This year exciting changes and beginnings await you as you begin a new cycle. Because what you start now will unfold in the future, it's time to clarify your goals. It's also time to take the initiative. Good news! Your physical strength will increase this year.

IPHSCEiS QF®lk Manrda2dD) IBOENTOBAYs

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)