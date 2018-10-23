WMCS tops Greenville Christian Academy

Black Knights clinch homefield for opening round of playoffs with win over Saints

The Black Knights weathered a three consecutive touchdown onslaught by the Greenville Christian Academy Saints to win 3427 and seal a spot in the playoffs.

The West Memphis Christian team looked like juggernauts the first half, but in a game featuring scoring streaks from both sides, the Saints landed repeated salvos scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half.

“We went in at halftime up 26-7,” said WMCS head coach Marcus Davidson. “They came out and moved players to confuse us. They had six skill players that could line up anywhere and break at any time. They had more speed than we did and put us in some open field tackling that we missed. We went down 27-26 and scored the last time. We hung on defensively with 1:56 left to win it.”

The Black Knights matured in the trial by fire.

Outstanding individual play made highlights on both sides of the ball according to the coach.

The defense ripped through the line for ten sacks and held a quicker team down during the final two-minute drill. Half back Malik Barrow and Quarterback Parker Benson paced the offense.

“Malik Barrow had another great game as usual,” said Davidson. “He did roll his ankle toward the end of the game and it gave us a scare. He was well over 100 yards again on a dozen rushes. He hit the hole. We block it for him. When he hits the crease, he is gone.” Game plans early in the season featured Quarterback Parker Benson passing. The strategy at Greenville employed for the veer.

Long passes opened up after the dizzying array plays worked off the option. Fourth down passing surprised the Saints as Benson spread it around.

“We executed on four different fourth downs off play action passes,” said Davidson. “He threw downfield to Garrett Waller and Tony Moore and hit tight end Hunter Hicks on crossing routes to keep drives going.”

The multiple attack of the defending state champions played well against the Greenville Christian.

“We distributed the ball around more to everybody, “said Davidson. “Mathew Land hand three weeks of good run game and so has Malik (Barrow). We are throwing the ball to whoever is open. There is no set person its intended for.”

The coach issued kudos for the defense that dominated the first half and killed the final two minutes to seal the victory.

“Daniel Rivera was one of our guys that stepped up,” said Davidson. “I hadn't used him on defense a whole lot this year. We came off the edges to pressure the quarterback.

Malik Washington did a great job from nose tackle to pressure the middle of the line and had two fumble recoveries and two sacks.”

The Black Knights ascended to 6-3 overall record. WMCS climbed into the number 2 league power ranking but drew fourth seed in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools A under new playoff criteria.

The team was scheduled to host in the first round of the state playoffs on November 2.

By John Rech