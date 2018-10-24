More honors for Richland’s Rogers

West Memphis elementary teacher recognized at school board meeting

WM School District The honors keep rolling in for Richland Elementary fourth-grade teacher Blair Rogers.

At the most recent West Memphis School Board meeting, Rogers was handed a citation written from state senator Keith Ingram, who not only congratulated her on being named Regional Teacher of the Year and being nominated for State Teacher of the Year, but who also accompanied Rogers and company during the ceremony held at the Governor's Mansion in August.

After reading the citation from Ingram, West Memphis School Superintendent Jon Collins then presented Rogers a framed pictorial from her day at the Governor's mansion.

'I'm very honored just to have the experiences I've had lately,' said Rogers. 'I've met a lot of educators and other people that are just as passionate about teaching as I am.'

Richland principal Gwen Looney also attended the school board meeting and had glowing remarks for her teacher.

'We're thrilled for Blair,' said Looney. 'Great teachers follow the Golden Rule, which is to teach your students like you're teaching your own child. Blair does this every day with her engagement and relationships she builds with her students. She's passionate about what she does and we're proud to have her in our school family.'

Richland assistant principal Kristi Rice said she knew Rogers when she was a parent of a student at her former school.

'Watching Blair in the classroom is just exhilarating for me,' Rice stated.

By Billy Woods