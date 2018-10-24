Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio — Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone. The Blue Devils (8-0) are at home this week, taking on the Pine Bluff Zebras (2-51).

***

• Marion Patriots on the Radio — Catch all the Marion Patriots Football action every Friday night this season, beginning at 7 p.m., on KWYN Country 92.5 FM. On the radio or on your phone. The Patriots (6-2) are back home this week, taking on Jacksonville (3-5).

***

The Earle Bulldogs (6-2) travel to Des Arc this week to take on the Eagles (6-3) in a Class 2A Conference game. Game time is 7 p.m. in Des Arc.

***

• West Memphis Christian Football — The WMCS Black Knights (6-3) have an away non-conference game against the Memphis Nighthawks (1-6) of Arlington, Tennessee on Friday, October 26. Game Time is 7 p.m.

***

• MYSA Basketball —

Registration for the Marion Youth Sports Association’s Fall 2018-2019 Basketball Season is now open. Sign up online at www.goMYSA.com, or in person every Saturday from now until Nov. 3, at Brunetti Park from 9 a.m. until noon.

***

• Boys & Girls Club Fall

Sports — The Boys & Girls Club or Crittenden County has Fall Volleyball and Soccer every Tuesday night at the club and at Tilden Rodgers Park in West Memphis. Come out and support these young athletes.

***

• Richland 5K — The annual Richland Elementary 5K Fun Run will be held Oct. 27 with the starting point at Lehr Arena. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The event supports Richland Elementary. T-shirts will be available to purchase. Spirit runner (non-participant) is $12, Long sleeve shirt $15. 5K and T-shirt is $25. Fun Run and T-shirt $15 for short sleeve and $18 for long sleeve. To be guaranteed a shirt, registration forms need to be turned in no later than Friday, Oct. 12. Participants can register day of the race, but not guaranteed a shirt.

***

• Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament — 40& 8 Veterans Club presents the inaugural Vet-Oberfest Cornhole Tournament and Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 27, at 152 Legion Rd., in West Memphis, benefitting their youth sports program. Registration starts at 10 a.m., “bags fly” at 11 a.m. Two divisions: Competitive Division is $40 a team (bring your partner); Tailgater Division is $20 a team. Double elimination, prizes for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place teams. Food, drinks, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a 21-and-over bar. Bring the family! Activities for the kids! For more info, call Jerry at (901) 229-6257.

• Earle Bulldogs Football —