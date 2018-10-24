STEM students visit national summit in Washington, D.C.

ASU Mid- South one of 15 colleges in U. S. to partici-pate in Equity and Inclusion STEM Thought Leaders’ Summit

ASU Mid-South Arkansas State University Mid-South is one of only 15 community colleges in the US selected to participate in an Equity and Inclusion STEM Thought Leaders’ Summit on October 23-26, 2018, in Washington, D.C. The summit, hosted by the American Association of Community Colleges (ACC) in partnership with three of its affiliated councils, the National Community College Hispanic Council, the National Council on Black American Affairs, and the National Asian/Pacific Islander Council, with funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), is designed to broaden equity and access in STEM by sharing the promising practices and resources of the NSF’s Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program. The October summit will focus on strengthening STEM technician education programs at minority-serving institutions (MSIs), rural colleges, and community colleges new to the NSF ATE program.

AACC will engage 15 community college faculty and administrator teams so they can learn first-hand of NSF funding opportunities and ATE program resources that are being successfully used to recruit and retain underrepresented students, increase STEM completion rates, and prepare students to meet national STEM workforce needs. John Judd, lead instructor for Mechatronics, and Dr.

Callie Dunavin, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Workforce Education will represent ASU Mid-South.

“We are pleased to represent ASU Mid-South and look forward to participating as a thought leader during the summit. We also look forward to hearing new approaches to strengthen STEM programs here in the Delta,” commented Dr. Dunavin.

By Deborah Yen