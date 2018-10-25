Big day for crappie on Lake Overcup

Conway County angler averages more than 20 fish per hour in catching spree

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

www.agfc.com Johnny Banks, who owns the Overcup Bait Shop and R.V. Park at Lake Overcup, northeast of Morrilton in Conway County on state Highway 9, has the nickname of 'Catfish.' But on Tuesday morning, it might has well have just been 'Crappie' Banks.

He says the crappie were really hitting, to the tune of 62 fish caught in about a three-hour period from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. He kept 19 of them (in photo, right) that were between 10 and 13 inches, Johnny said. As for the rest of the fishing at Overcup, Johnny says the bass are doing well 'as always,' while catfish are being caught around buckbrush and the creeks that are flowing into the lake.

The lake is about 3 feet high, he said, and anglers will find those crappie in 56 feet of water; use the usual minnows or jigs. Bream fishing, meanwhile, is slow. Clarity is good, he said, and the surface temperature midweek was around 70 degrees, even if the air temp was chilly for the past few days.

Our friends at Cotter Trout Dock say that while cold weather suddenly arrived in recent days, the fishing there is still hot. Right now is the time to catch some big brown trout before they go into their spawning period. Sculpin are the favorite bait for the browns right now as they look to put on some extra winter weight. James Spotts from Conway area had that nice catch pictures at left. The rainbow catch has been great, with many excellent-size rainbows being pulled in and the occasional cutthroat being spotted. Lures with silver flash like the 3/16-ounce Blue Fox have been popular and the favorite PowerBait color is slowly switching from yellow to orange as we move further into the spawn. Dress in layers and enjoy the misty, cold mornings on the river reeling in great trout.

Sportman's White River Resort says the rainbow fishing continues to be excellent there.