For Friday October 26, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is an excellent day to make long-range plans concerning inheritances, insurance issues and shared property. Someone older might have good advice for you.

Adiscussion with someone older or more experienced might benefit you today. It could be about expanding your world through education or travel.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You're prepared to work hard today! You're in the right frame of mind because you are motivated and you want practical results for your efforts.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a good day to practice and hone your skills. Musicians, artists and anyone who needs to perfect what they do will have the patience to do this today.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Afamily discussion with a parent or someone older or in a position of authority will go well today. Everyone has the same goal — solid security for the family in the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a good day for routine work that requires attention to detail, because you have concentration and the perseverance to finish what you begin. You will accomplish a lot.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You will spend your money carefully today. If shopping, you will only be interested in buying practical items that last a long time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is the

perfect day to get things done, because you are in an orderly state of mind, plus you have a strong sense of self-discipline. Whatever you do today, you leave no loose ends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is an excellent day for research. If you're looking for solutions or answers, you'll be like a dog with a bone. You will find what you're looking for!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Adiscussion with someone older or more experienced will benefit you today. Share your goals for the future with this person, because he or she might be able to help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Relations with bosses and parents are positive today because people can see you are diligent and serious about achieving what you want to do. They're on your side.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You will find it easy to study today, because you have a calm mind and you will easily pay attention to details. You have it made in the shade!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are charming, sensible and intellectual. You are also a compassionate person with a strong sense of responsibility for others. You are entering a fun-loving, social year! Begin by appreciating the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for who you are and what you have. Count on enjoying the blessing of heightened popularity and warm friendships you this year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)